PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 6

ECB'S ORPHANIDES CALLS FOR REVERSAL IN GREEK PSI

Eurozone leaders should act to restore confidence in Europe's monetary union by abandoning plans to involve private investors in slashing Greece's massive debts, a senior member of the European Central Bank's governing council has urged.

SHELL TO CLOSE UK FINAL PENSION SCHEME

Shell is closing its UK final salary pension scheme to new workers from next year, bringing down the curtain on the last such retirement scheme offered by a FTSE 100 company.

PWC HIT WITH RECORD FINE FOR UK AUDIT FAILURES

The UK arm of PwC, the auditor, has been fined 1.4 million pounds and severely reprimanded for its failure to discover that billions of dollars of client money had not been ringfenced properly at JPMorgan Chase, the U.S. bank.

CREDIT SUISSE TO ADVISE DUTCH ON URENCO

The Dutch government has appointed Credit Suisse to advise on a potential disposal of its stake in Urenco, pushing forward a possible sale of the nuclear fuel manufacturer valued at more than 3 billion euros ($4 billion), according to people familiar with the situation.

UK'S CABLE AIMS TO CURB TOP PAY IN "OLD BOY" CLUB

British business secretary Vince Cable wants to end the practice of senior business figures setting each others' pay in an effort to stamp out "crony capitalism".

HSBC LOOKING TO SELL KOREAN BRANCHES

HSBC is in the final stages of talks to sell its retail banking unit in South Korea to KDB Financial Group as the UK lender retreats from unprofitable operations as part of a global overhaul.

SEOUL AND TOKYO SEEK TO EASE IRAN OIL TIES

Japan and South Korea are seeking new suppliers of crude oil to lessen their dependence on Iran, in response to U.S. pressure to stop buying from the country.

UK AND FRANCE SET TO CLASH OVER TOBIN TAX

Britain and France are set for another major European clash, as Paris attempts to frame a new eurozone financial transaction tax in a way that is likely to have a significant impact on the UK's financial services district in London.

TYCO EXTENDS EVERSHEDS LEGAL CONTRACT

Eversheds, the London-based law firm, has won a contract to deliver all legal work for Tyco International, the manufacturing group, for a fixed fee in more than 70 countries, in a renewal of an innovative agreement first forged over five years ago.