PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 10

Financial Times
RBS TO PRESS ON WITH PROMISED BONUSES
Royal Bank of Scotland is determined to press ahead
with plans to pay out promised bonuses to investment bank boss
John Hourican and other top staff, despite growing rhetoric from
the government about excessive pay.
SWISS CENTRAL BANKER STEPS DOWN
Philipp Hildebrand resigned on Monday as chairman of the
Swiss National Bank, after details of email exchanges suggested
that he had played a more active role in his wife's
controversial currency trades.
BIOFUELS EXPANSION STALL ON OUTPUT DROP
The growth of the biofuel industry has come to an abrupt
halt with annual output last year falling for the first time in
a decade owing to poor margins in Brazil and the United States,
the world's biggest suppliers.
VOLKSWAGEN SALES HIT RECORD NUMBER
German carmakers were the toast of the Detroit auto show as
Volkswagen announced it had achieved more than 8
million vehicle sales for the first time, overtaking rival
Toyota, while BMW maintained its position as
the world's biggest premium carmaker by sales.
LONDON TAXI MAKER ISSUES PROFIT WARNING
Manganese Bronze, which makes London's black cab
taxis, announced that it made a pre-tax loss in 2011 and warned
investors that its performance may also fall short of
expectations in 2012.
BRANSON MAKES PLEDGE OVER "FREE" BANKING
Virgin Money will offer current accounts with free banking,
Sir Richard Branson promised as he visited Newcastle's most
prominent Northern Rock branch to celebrate his 747 million
pound acquisition of the lender.
UK REGULATOR CALLS FOR NEW AIRPORT RUNWAYS
British ministers will come under fresh pressure on Tuesday
to permit new airport runways in the southeast of England after
the chief aviation regulator concluded that new capacity is
needed.
RENAULT AND NISSAN EYE U.S. OUTPUT BOOST
Carlos Ghosn said Renault and Nissan
might consider adding further production capacity in the United
States because its two car plants there were nearing full
capacity.