PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 11

Financial Times
EU TO BLOCK DB-NYSE LINK
European competition officials have recommended blocking the
tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext
, the German and U.S. exchange operators, setting in
motion three weeks of frantic lobbying to salvage the deal.
FBI TO PROBE HACKING OF US-CHINA GROUP
The FBI is investigating the hacking of emails sent and
received by members of a Congressionally appointed group that
issues reports on the economic and military relationship between
the U.S. and China.
CITIBANK HEAD URGES GREATER TRANSPARENCY
The chief executive of Citigroup has said banks should
be forced to publicise how they measure risk so that investors
can "punish" institutions that are too optimistic about the
quality of their assets.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE TO SELL WAVELENGTH SPECTRUM
Everything Everywhere, the combined UK operations of France
Telecom and Deutsche Telekom, will in the
next month begin a rare auction of spectrum that can be used for
next generation mobile services in a process that could raise as
much as 400 million pounds ($619 million).
HILDEBRAND EMAIL NOT SEEN BY INVESTIGATION
A key email between Philipp Hildebrand, the former chairman
of the Swiss National Bank, and his financial adviser was seen
by neither the central bank's governing council nor auditors
investigating his financial dealings.
DOUBTS OVER VALUE OF UK'S HIGH-SPEED RAIL UPGRADE
The economic case for the first stage of the government's
32.7 billion pound high speed rail line has weakened so much
over the past year that the London to Birmingham section is now
considered "low" value for money, according to its own
calculations.
BTA CREDITORS GEAR UP FOR RESTRUCTURING BATTLE
Creditors of BTA, the stricken Kazakh bank controlled by the
country's sovereign wealth fund, have started to organise into
informal groups, preparing the ground for what could be a
combative multibillion-dollar restructuring battle.
HANDS' PLEA FOR EMI DATA REJECTED BY COURT
Guy Hands has been dealt a blow in his legal dispute with
Citigroup over the U.S. bank's seizure of EMI. A UK court
has thrown out his application demanding that PwC, the
music group's administrators, and other advisers disclose
valuation documents.