PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 13

UNICREDIT CASH CALL TO HIT CORE INVESTORS
Aabar, the Abu Dhabi investment fund, the Libyan Investment
Authority and the Libyan Central Bank, all core investors in
UniCredit, are expected to be heavily diluted in the
7.5 billion euros cash call by the Italian bank.
SFO TO TARGET CRIMINAL COMPANY DIVIDENDS
Britain's fraud investigator intends to confiscate
shareholder dividends paid by companies convicted of criminal
offences, after it won approval for a landmark court action.
TESCO PLUNGES AFTER "HISTORIC" PROFIT WARNING
Tesco signalled an end to Britain's supermarket
"space race" as it shocked the market with its first profit
warning in 20 years following poor Christmas trading.
GREEK BONDHOLDERS SAY TIME IS RUNNING OUT
Private holders of Greek bonds said time was running out to
conclude a deal on banks and other investors voluntarily
accepting losses as they tried to put pressure on eurozone
governments.
RBS JOB CUTS PLAN LIFTS SHARE PRICE
John Hourican, head of Royal Bank of Scotland's
investment bank, made a paper profit of more than 250,000 pounds
on the day the UK lender revealed it was closing more than a
third of his division and cutting 3,500 jobs.
FOOD INFLATION ABATES AS GRAIN STOCKS RISE
The threat of food inflation, a serious concern for emerging
countries last year, is starting to recede as high prices for
grains restrain consumption and better crop yields in Europe and
Russia replenish stocks.
GROUPAMA TO SELL BROKERAGE AND UK ARM
Groupama has put its brokerage operations and UK business up
for sale as the troubled French insurer seeks to shore up its
capital position.