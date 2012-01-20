PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Jan 20

Financial Times

ITALY'S BANKS TAP INTO ECB FUND

Italy's banks, led by UniCredit, were the biggest users of the special three-year funding mechanism launched by the European Central Bank in December, according to a new research report.

BOFA RECORD $2 BILLION PROFIT IN Q4

Bank of America has pledged to accelerate the pace of building capital buffers to absorb future shocks as its fourth-quarter results helped drive its battered share price to the best level since October.

NOVELIST THREATENS APPLE WITH US LAWSUIT

The author of the novel behind Flowers of War, a Chinese box office hit film starring Christian Bale, is threatening to take legal action against Apple in a Californian court over alleged online piracy.

CHINA SET TO BUY STAKE IN THAMES WATER

A Chinese sovereign wealth fund is poised to buy a stake in the water network that serves London, in what would be the fund's first acquisition in the UK following investment talks with British politicians.

JAPANESE MINISTER URGES USE OF STRONG YEN

Japanese companies should take greater advantage of the strong yen to increase overseas investments and buy natural resources, according to the country's economy minister Yukio Edano.

SYRIA PAVES WAY FOR CURRENCY DEVALUATION

Syria plans to introduce a managed float of its exchange rate next week, Adib Mayaleh, the central bank governor, told the Financial Times on Thursday, effectively devaluing its currency.

LADBROKES BUYS STAKE IN US GAMBLING GROUP

Ladbrokes has bought a Las Vegas-based gambling company in anticipation of the U.S. moving towards allowing a regulated sports betting market.

US INVESTORS REJECT PORSCHE SETTLEMENT OFFER

A group of U.S. investment funds seeking more than $2 billion in damages from Porsche has revealed for the first time that it received and rejected a settlement offer from the maker of the 911 sports car.

BARBICAN LAUNCHES FRESH TAKEOVER BID FOR OMEGA

The backers of Barbican Insurance have launched a fresh indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance, calling on it to begin talks to create a "merger of equals" between the two Lloyd's underwriters.