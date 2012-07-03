PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 4

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
DIAMOND LETS LOOSE OVER LIBOR
Bob Diamond lobbed a political grenade at the leading
candidate to run the Bank of England as well as the previous
Labour government just hours after his forced departure as
Barclays' chief executive on Tuesday over the
Libor-rigging scandal.
POLICE SEARCH SARKOZY HOME AND OFFICES
French police on Tuesday raided the Paris home and offices
of Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, in connection
with a long-running investigation into allegations of illicit
campaign funding.
TIMIS TO CEDE LEAD AFRICAN MINERALS ROLE
Frank Timis plans to step back from running African Minerals
with the mining entrepreneur relinquishing the role of
executive chairman of the iron ore business following the
recruitment of a new chief executive.
VODAFONE AND HUTCHISON EYE IRISH TIE-UP
Vodafone is in advanced discussions with rival
Hutchison Whampoa about merging their Irish telecoms
infrastructure in the latest attempt by mobile operators to cut
costs and improve coverage in the face of difficult business
conditions.
CAMERON VOWS TO BAR GREEK INFLUX
Britain would be prepared to close its borders to immigrants
from Greece if that country was ejected from the euro zone,
David Cameron has said.
EU PROPOSES NEW FINANCIAL ADVICE RULES
Investment companies have repeatedly sold consumers
financial products they do not properly understand, Brussels
policy makers warned as they set out fresh standards for the
industry.
JP MORGAN IN U.S. POWER MARKET PROBE
The U.S. electricity regulator has subpoenaed JP Morgan
Chase twice in the past three months as it investigates
whether the bank manipulated power markets in California and the
Midwest region, court filings showed.
ARMY ON TENTERHOOKS OVER ITS FUTURE
When Philip Hammond, Britain's defence secretary, unveils a
thorough overhaul of the British Army on Thursday, one item is
certain to be the focus of attention for rank-and-file soldiers:
the announcement that five battalions are to be scrapped.