PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 10

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
TUCKER DENIES INTERVENING ON LIBOR
The Bank of England's deputy governor, Paul Tucker, denied
suggestions on Monday that ministers had pressured him to
encourage banks to manipulate Libor rates.
OLIGARCH ACCUSED OF REWRITING HISTORY
Oleg Deripaska, one of the world's richest men, has been
accused of "seeking to rewrite history" as a high-profile
lawsuit brought against him opened in London's High Court.
CLINTON TAKES SIDESWIPE AT BEIJING
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took aim at China
during a trip to Mongolia by pressing the case for greater
democratic freedoms across Asia.
WELLPOINT TO BUY AMERIGROUP FOR $4.9 BILLION
Health insurer WellPoint Inc will buy rival
Amerigroup Corp for $4.46 billion, nearly doubling its
Medicaid business.
SAMSUNG TABLET 'NOT COOL' SAYS UK JUDGE
Samsung successfully fended off a legal move by
Apple to block the sale of its tablet computers in the
UK.
IAG TO SELL BONDS BACKED BY AIRPORT SLOTS
International Airline Group (IAG) on Monday said it
intends to launch its first bond backed by Heathrow take-off and
landing slots.
UNIVERSAL WOOS BRUSSELS OVER EMI DEAL
The chairman of Vivendi, has taken charge of
Universal Music's bid for EMI's record labels in an attempt to
persuade European regulators.