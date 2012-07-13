PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 13

BRIEF-Canada Rare Earth reports first profitable quarter
* Canada Rare Earth Corp - qtrly sales $107,010; net income for period $12,211 versus loss of $253,293 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Financial Times
Headlines
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN -
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS -
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK -
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL -
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS -
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER -
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT -
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND -
SYRIA REGIME ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE -
Overview
BANKS' LIBOR FINES MAY HIT $22 BLN
Twelve global banks linked to the Libor rate-rigging scandal face fines of some $22 billion, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.
DENTSU AGREES TO BUY AEGIS FOR 3.2 BLN POUNDS
Dentsu, Japan's dominant advertising group, has agreed to buy Aegis, the UK-listed advertising agency, for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) in cash.
HONEYWELL CHIEF WARNS ON DEBT GRIDLOCK
David Cote, Honeywell chief executive, has urged business leaders to press politicians to agree on a solution to debt problems in the U.S.
CO-OP NEARS CUT-PRICE LLOYDS DEAL
The Co-operative Group is close to agreeing final terms with Lloyds Banking Group to buy 630 of its branches in a deal.
PEUGEOT TO CLOSE PLANT AND CUT 6,500 JOBS
Peugeot announced 6,500 job cuts and a plant closure as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could spark more restructuring and political tension in Europe.
BOEING SECURES $15 BLN UNITED ORDER
Boeing has fought off a strong challenge from Airbus to win a $15bn order for 150 narrow-body aircraft from United Continental Holdings.
SALE CONSIDERED OF ING JAPANESE UNIT
Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for ING's Japanese business.
BOOZ ALLEN BORROWS TO PAY $1 BLN DIVIDEND
Booz Allen Hamilton plans to raise up to $2.25 billion in debt to refinance existing borrowings and fund a $1 billion special shareholder dividend.
SYRIA GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF FRESH MASSACRE
Syrian opposition activists claimed that at least 100 people had been killed by government forces or pro-government militias in the central province of Hama.
* Canada Rare Earth Corp - qtrly sales $107,010; net income for period $12,211 versus loss of $253,293 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Foresight Energy LP - units and foresight energy finance intend to commence a series of transactions comprising a refinancing of indebtedness
BRUSSELS, March 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: