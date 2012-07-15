PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 16

Financial Times
Headlines
EUROPE'S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS -
BUCKLES FIGHTS TO KEEP HIS JOB AT G4S -
PIPELINES BYPASSING HORMUZ ROUTE OPEN -
CHINA EASES TAXES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES -
WALL STREET BANKS STEP UP OIL TRADE ROLE -
NOKIA SLASHES LUMIA SMARTPHONE PRICE IN U.S. -
EX-CITI BANKER FACES TRIAL OVER CDO SALE -
JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORS AHEAD IN BRAZIL -
Overview
EUROPE'S BANKS FACE TOUGHER DEMANDS
The head of the European Banking Authority has raised the
bar for lenders' capital requirements, saying that a 9 percent
capital ratio must become permanent.
BUCKLES FIGHTS TO KEEP HIS JOB AT G4S
G4S Chief Executive Nick Buckles is fighting for his
job in light of the security firm's botched London Olympics
contract.
PIPELINES BYPASSING HORMUZ ROUTE OPEN
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have opened new
pipelines bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, reducing Iran's power
over oil markets.
CHINA EASES TAXES FOR FOREIGN COMPANIES
China will cut taxes on the profits that foreign companies
take out of the country by up to 50 percent after taxation rules
were relaxed.
WALL STREET BANKS STEP UP OIL TRADE ROLE
Wall Street banks are wading deeper into the business of
supplying oil as they compete with oil traders and merchants
selling crude to refineries.
NOKIA SLASHES LUMIA SMARTPHONE PRICE IN US
Nokia is cutting the price its flagship Lumia 900
smartphone in the U.S. in an effort to breach the market
dominance of Apple and Samsung.
EX-CITI BANKER FACES TRIAL OVER CDO SALE
A former director in Citigroup's structured credit
products goes on trial on Monday accused of misleading buyers of
a mortgage-related product at the start of the financial crisis.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER MOTORS AHEAD IN BRAZIL
Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Brazilian
authorities about assembling Freelander four-by-fours from kits
imported from the UK.