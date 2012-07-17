PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 18

BRIEF-PepsiCo to eliminate 80-100 positions in Philadelphia over next few months
* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
Financial Times
Headlines
LIBOR 'STRUCTURALLY FLAWED', SAYS FED -
HSBC COMPLIANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRONT OF SENATE -
HOLLANDE SCRAPS TAX BREAKS ON OVERTIME -
BRUSSELS TAKES ISSUE WITH WINDOWS 8 -
GOLDMAN PAY RATIO RISES AS EARNING SLUMP -
M&S BANK TO CHARGE FOR ALL CURRENT ACCOUNTS -
YAHOO'S NEW CHIEF DEFLECTS CONCERNS -
CREDIT AGRICOLE POISED TO SELL CHEUVREUX -
GUARDIAN REPORTS 44 MILLION POUND LOSS -
Overview
LIBOR 'STRUCTURALLY FLAWED', SAYS FED
Ben Bernanke, U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, told Congress on Tuesday that Libor is 'structurally flawed' and an international effort is needed to restore its credibility.
HSBC COMPLIANCE BOSS QUITS IN FRONT OF SENATE
HSBC's chief compliance officer David Bagley resigned from his post during a U.S. senate hearing on Tuesday after a money laundering scandal involving the bank.
HOLLANDE SCRAPS TAX BREAKS ON OVERTIME
French president Francois Hollande is fulfilling an election promise to reintroduce the taxes for all but companies employing fewer than 20 workers.
BRUSSELS TAKES ISSUE WITH WINDOWS 8
Microsoft may have failed to comply with a 2009 European Union order to offer users a choice of rival web browsers.
GOLDMAN PAY RATIO RISES AS EARNING SLUMP
Goldman Sachs is on track to report its worst earnings year since before the financial crisis after a slump in trading activity.
M&S BANK TO CHARGE FOR ALL CURRENT ACCOUNTS
Marks and Spencer plans to charge all customers a monthly fee for banking services when it launches later this year.
YAHOO'S NEW CHIEF DEFLECTS CONCERNS
Yahoo Inc's surprise appointment of Google Inc veteran Marissa Mayer as its new chief executive as deflected concerns over the brand.
GUARDIAN REPORTS 44 MILLION POUND LOSS
Guardian News & Media, the publisher of the Guardian and the Observer, reported an operating loss of 44.2 million pound ($68.82 million) for 2011.
CREDIT AGRICOLE POISED TO SELL CHEUVREUX
France's Credit Agricole is planning to spin off its Cheuvreux securities business to independent brokerage Kepler.
