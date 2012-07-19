PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 19

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
Headlines
RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET -
BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME -
CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION -
CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS -
COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT -
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES -
OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET -
CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW -
TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH -
Overview
RATE PROBE TURNS TO BIG BANK QUARTET
Regulators are focusing on at least four of Europe's biggest banks as they investigate Libor rate rigging.
BOMBS STRIKES AT HEART OF SYRIAN REGIME
A bomber killed three of Bashar al-Assad's top military officials in Syria on Wednesday - including his powerful brother-in-law.
CHINA TO BUY US ASSETS VIA GM PENSION
The Chinese government has agreed to buy investment stakes currently held by General Motors' pension plan.
CREDIT SUISSE ACTS TO TACKLE CAPITAL FEARS
Credit Suisse is bolstering its capital position, reversing its resistance to pressure over the issue from the Swiss central bank last month.
COST CUTTING HELPS BOFA SWING TO PROFIT
Bank of America announced it would achieve $8 billion in annualized cost savings by mid-2015 after a strategic review known as "New BAC," which is leading to heavy job losses.
GROSS RETURNS TO FORM AS PIMCO'S FLAGSHIP ETF DOUBLES
The world's biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO has doubled the size of its flagship exchange-traded fund in less than two months, hitting $2 billion in assets as performance.
OLYMPIC FLIP FOR UK JOBS MARKET
Economists have warned that Britain's jobless figures are likely to start rising again over the coming months, after the Olympic Games.
CARBON PRICES TUMBLE TO RECORD LOW
Prices for UN-backed carbon credits sank to a record low in morning trading on Wednesday following doubts over the EU's plan to back the bloc's emissions trading market.
TOLL ROAD PLANNED IN INFRASTRUCTURE PUSH
The British government have unveiled plans to introduce tolling on an existing stretch of road for the first time.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.