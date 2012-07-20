PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 20

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
OSBORNE BLOCKS RENEWABLES SUBSIDIES -
WORLD BRACED FOR NEW FOOD CRISIS -
SYRIAN REBELS SEIZE KEY BORDER POSTS -
REGULATOR GEARS UP LIBOR INQUIRY -
LLOYDS AGREES TO SELL 630 BRANCHES TO CO-OP -
GOOGLE PRESSED ON MOBILE SERVICES BY EU -
ANADARKO SHELVES BRAZILIAN SALE -
NEW KKR FUNDS TO TARGET RETAIL INVESTORS -
Overview
OSBORNE BLOCKS RENEWABLES SUBSIDIES -
British finance minister George Osborne is blocking a new subsidy regime for renewable energy because he fear it will deter investment in gas-fired power stations.
WORLD BRACED FOR NEW FOOD CRISIS
The world is facing a new food crisis as the worst U.S. drought in more than 50 years drives up commodity prices.
SYRIAN REBELS SEIZE KEY BORDER POSTS
Syrian rebels took control of key crossings on the borders with Iraq and Turkey while fighting raged on in Damascus.
REGULATOR GEARS UP LIBOR INQUIRY
The UK markets watchdog, the FSA, is set to step up its lines of inquiry into the attempted manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
LLOYDS AGREES TO SELL 630 BRANCHES TO CO-OP
Lloyds Banking Group has agreed the sale of 632 branches to the Co-Operative Group.
GOOGLE PRESSED ON MOBILE SERVICES BY EU
Joaquin Almunia, the EU's competition commissioner, is demanding that Google makes changes to its mobile services as plans to serve formal charges against the company.
ANADARKO SHELVES BRAZILIAN SALE
Anadarko Petroleum Corp has put the sale of some of its assets in Brazil on hold.
NEW KKR FUNDS TO TARGET RETAIL INVESTORS
Private equity giant KKR & Co will launch a mutual fund aimed at individual investors, which will focus on 'special events' around the globe, such as Europe's debt crisis.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
