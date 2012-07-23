PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 24

Financial Times

Headlines

Overview

INVESTOR FEARS RISE OVER SPAIN

Spain's borrowing costs rose severely on Monday, raising fears that Madrid may be forced to request a sovereign bailout.

SIX CONVICTED OF INSIDER TRADING IN THE CITY

Six men were convicted on Monday of participating in an insider trading ring that stole confidential information from two of the City's biggest investment banks.

CHINA BIDS $15 BLN FOR CANADA'S NEXEN

China's Cnooc has agreed to buy Canadian oil group Nexen for $15.1 billion plus debt.

TWO FORMER ANGLO IRISH EXECUTIVES CHARGED

Irish prosecutors have charged two former senior executives of Anglo Irish Bank, which was at the centre of Ireland's economic collapse.

BANK OF CHINA ABANDONS SWISS DREAM

Bank of China is ending its bid to establish a private banking operation in Europe with the sale of its Geneva arm.

AMAZON OFFERS GRANT TO WAREHOUSE WORKERS

Amazon is seeking to improve its relations with warehouse workers by offering to fund training in engineering, computing and healthcare.

FORMER BANK HEAD FACES PRESSURE OVER HSBC

The former head of HSBC Lord Green was accused of "treating parliament and the public with contempt" for failing to comment on the banks deficiencies.

'NO SILVER BULLET' TO END CITY MYOPIA

City of London bosses have warned that plan to sweep away a culture of short-termism in the City will prove difficult to enact.

FACEBOOK TREADS FINE LINE WITH ADVERTISERS

Tension is growing between Facebook and its advertisers, as the social network holds back consumer info.

MONTI DEI PASCHI TURNAROUND HAS NO PLAN B

The chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said the bank will lose its independence if it does not meet the targets in its recently announced three-year industrial plan.