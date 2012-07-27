PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 27

Financial Times

Headlines

NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN -

BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER -

ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES' -

LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES -

CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT -

BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION -

FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS -

UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE -

S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE -

Overview

NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN

Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe resigned on Thursday over a widening insider trading scandal.

BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER

Chinese authorities have charged the wife of Bo Xilai with the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.

ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES'

The president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, said that the bank was "ready to do whatever it takes" to preserve the single currency.

LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES

Lloyds took a further 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion) hit for mis-selling loan insurance in the first six months.

CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT

Two Chinese private equity funds are closing in on a deal to buy the asset management arm of Dexia.

BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION

The world's largest gold producer has signalled a new restraint on expansion.

FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS

Facebook shares have dropped to a new all-time low at about $24, against its $38 issue price.

UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE

Universal Music is in talks to sell most of Parlophone, one of the crown jewels of EMI.

S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's in discussions with US authorities investigating its role in the securitisation of structured products.