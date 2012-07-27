PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 27

Financial Times
Headlines
NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN -
BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER -
ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES' -
LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES -
CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT -
BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION -
FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS -
UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE -
S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE -
Overview
NOMURA RETREATS TO FALTERING JAPAN
Nomura Holdings CEO Kenichi Watanabe resigned on
Thursday over a widening insider trading scandal.
BO XILAI'S WIFE CHARGED WITH MURDER
Chinese authorities have charged the wife of Bo Xilai with
the murder of British businessman Neil Heywood.
ECB 'READY TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES'
The president of the ECB, Mario Draghi, said that the bank
was "ready to do whatever it takes" to preserve the single
currency.
LLOYDS HIT BY FURTHER 700 MLN POUNDS OF CHARGES
Lloyds took a further 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion) hit
for mis-selling loan insurance in the first six months.
CHINA FUNDS NEAR DEAL FOR DEXIA UNIT
Two Chinese private equity funds are closing in on a deal to
buy the asset management arm of Dexia.
BARRICK GOLD SLOWS DOWN EXPANSION
The world's largest gold producer has signalled a new
restraint on expansion.
FACEBOOK SHARES HIT AS AD GROWTH SLOWS
Facebook shares have dropped to a new all-time low at
about $24, against its $38 issue price.
UNIVERSAL IN TALKS TO HIVE OFF PARLOPHONE
Universal Music is in talks to sell most of
Parlophone, one of the crown jewels of EMI.
S&P IN TALKS OVER SECURITISATION PROBE
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's in discussions with
US authorities investigating its role in the securitisation of
structured products.