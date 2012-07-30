PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - July 30

Financial Times

Headlines

BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL -

GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS -

ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION -

GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING -

SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA -

OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK -

SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS -

NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS -

SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE -

Overview

BUSINESS LEADERS PUT UK ON OLYMPIC TRIAL

The world's top business leaders using the Olympics to raise tough questions about the state of Britain's economy.

GENERAL MOTORS' MARKETING CHIEF RESIGNS

General Motors' marketing chief has resigned in an unexpected shake-up at the largest U.S. carmaker by sales.

ROMNEY FORCED TO CLARIFY IRAN POSITION

Mitt Romney was forced to clarify his position on Israel's right to conduct a possible military strike on Iran.

GERMAN BANKS CUT BACK PERIPHERY LENDING

Cross-border lending by German banks to the weaker parts of the euro zone has dropped by nearly a fifth since January.

SURGE IN SUSPICIOUS TRADE REPORTS TO FSA

UK brokers and bankers are flagging twice as many suspicious trades to the FSA.

OSBORNE PUTS LIBOR REVIEW ON FAST TRACK

British finance minister George Osborne has ordered an independent review into the Libor scandal.

SONY PITCHES TV 'SOAP' AT RAMADAN VIEWERS

The Ramadan festival has become a launch pad in the Middle East for the latest series of a new Arabic version of "Everybody Loves Raymond."

NI'S 'FOOTSOLIDER' CEO EMERGES FROM SHADOWS

Tom Mockridge, chief executive of News International, said he has not heard if News Corp plan to sell off its UK newspapers.

SALES CHIP AWAY AT BAD LOANS IN EUROPE

The mountain of impaired loans at European banks rose by about 9 percent to more than 1 trillion euros ($1.24 trillion) by the end of last year.