PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 11

Financial Times

GOLDMAN NEARS HEDGE FUND ADMIN UNIT SALE

Goldman Sachs is close to sealing a deal with State Street over the sale of its hedge fund administration business in a tie-up that would create the largest administration services provider to hedge funds worldwide.

KPN EYES SPIN-OFF TO STOP AMERICA MOVIL

KPN, the Dutch telecoms company, is still considering spinning off its German mobile business E-Plus in an attempt to fend off an unwanted buy-in by Latin American mobile group America Movil.

SBERBANK CHIEF HAILS TURKISH DEAL

German Gref, the Russian bank's chief executive, says the purchase of Turkey's Denizbank marks Sberbank's emergence on the international stage and time for a pause to consolidate international acquisitions.

BIG UK FUNDS URGE RETHINK ON INCENTIVES

Some of the UK's biggest fund managers are pushing banks and other blue-chip companies to adopt a change in pay practices, overhauling so-called long-term incentive plans to make them genuinely long term.

GSK TIPS OFF ANTI-DOPERS ABOUT NEW DRUG

An experimental drug in development by GlaxoSmithKline could be a lifesaver for patients with severe anaemia, but it could also be a race winner for athletes desperate to perform better.

PHILIP MORRIS HITS AT UK OVER PLAIN PACKS

Philip Morris International has attacked the credibility of the UK's Department of Health in its public consultation over whether to introduce plain packaging for tobacco products.