PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 22

Financial Times

MOODY'S DOWNGRADES TOP BANKS

Fifteen of the biggest global banks were downgraded by Moody's Investors Service on Thursday, adding to pressure on their borrowing costs and triggering multi-billion dollar collateral calls.

MADRID MOVES TO EASE BAILOUT FEARS

Spain has sought to ease investors' fears that it needs a full-scale international bailout of its economy by publishing two "stress tests" showing that Spanish banks need between 16 billion euros ($20.17 billion) and 62 billion euros in new capital.

IMF CHALLENGES BERLIN'S CRISIS RESPONSE

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday challenged Berlin's game plan for pulling the eurozone out of its crisis by advocating a series of short-term fixes that the German government has resisted.

PAY STORM THREATENS XSTRATA MERGER

Xstrata's $65 billion merger plan with Glencore is facing a fresh threat after a leading UK investor group admonished the miner's plans to pay 173 million pounds to retain its senior management if the deal goes through.

ECB TO RELAX LOAN RULES FOR SPANISH BANKS

The European Central Bank is expected to give Spanish banks a much-needed boost with a significant loosening of rules on collateral required to obtain its liquidity, which could be followed by steps to reduce the role of credit-rating agencies in its operations.

RBS SUFFERS BLOW OVER BRANCHES DEAL

Royal Bank of Scotland is set to receive up to 300 million pounds less than it expected for a package of branches it is selling to Santander UK because the business has failed to hit a number of targets outlined in the deal.

CHESAPEAKE NAMES DUNHAM CHAIRMAN

Chesapeake Energy, the U.S. gas producer, has appointed Archie Dunham, former head of ConocoPhillips, as its new chairman in a boardroom shake-up intended to address investors' concerns over corporate governance and give large shareholders more influence.

TRITON IN EUROPEAN DIRECTORIES OFFER

Triton, the northern Europe-focused private equity firm, has offered to take over European Directories after accumulating a sizeable share of the directory company's debt.