PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 22

Financial Times
MOODY'S DOWNGRADES TOP BANKS
Fifteen of the biggest global banks were downgraded by
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday, adding to pressure on
their borrowing costs and triggering multi-billion dollar
collateral calls.
MADRID MOVES TO EASE BAILOUT FEARS
Spain has sought to ease investors' fears that it needs a
full-scale international bailout of its economy by publishing
two "stress tests" showing that Spanish banks need between 16
billion euros ($20.17 billion) and 62 billion euros in new
capital.
IMF CHALLENGES BERLIN'S CRISIS RESPONSE
The International Monetary Fund on Thursday challenged
Berlin's game plan for pulling the eurozone out of its crisis by
advocating a series of short-term fixes that the German
government has resisted.
PAY STORM THREATENS XSTRATA MERGER
Xstrata's $65 billion merger plan with Glencore
is facing a fresh threat after a leading UK investor
group admonished the miner's plans to pay 173 million pounds to
retain its senior management if the deal goes through.
ECB TO RELAX LOAN RULES FOR SPANISH BANKS
The European Central Bank is expected to give Spanish banks
a much-needed boost with a significant loosening of rules on
collateral required to obtain its liquidity, which could be
followed by steps to reduce the role of credit-rating agencies
in its operations.
RBS SUFFERS BLOW OVER BRANCHES DEAL
Royal Bank of Scotland is set to receive up to 300
million pounds less than it expected for a package of branches
it is selling to Santander UK because the business has failed to
hit a number of targets outlined in the deal.
CHESAPEAKE NAMES DUNHAM CHAIRMAN
Chesapeake Energy, the U.S. gas producer, has
appointed Archie Dunham, former head of ConocoPhillips,
as its new chairman in a boardroom shake-up intended to address
investors' concerns over corporate governance and give large
shareholders more influence.
TRITON IN EUROPEAN DIRECTORIES OFFER
Triton, the northern Europe-focused private equity firm, has
offered to take over European Directories after accumulating a
sizeable share of the directory company's debt.