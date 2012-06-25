PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 25

LONDON, June 25 Financial Times
MPC MEMBER WANTS BILLIONS EASING
The Bank of England needs to pump at least another 50
billion pounds ($77.80 billion) into Britain's "stalled"
economy, says David Miles of its interest rate-setting
committee, warning that only a "substantial" third round of
emergency bond-buying will kick-start recovery.
BT SUFFERS REBUFF FROM COMPETITION COMMISSION
BT has been rebuffed for the third time, this time by
the UK's Competition Commission, in its efforts to compel its
competitors to share in the costs of lowering its 3 billion
pounds ($4.67 billion) pension scheme deficit through higher
charges for their use of its phone lines.
COMPLIANCE COSTS BILLIONS FOR EU FINANCIAL INDUSTRY
The EU financial services industry is on track to spend 33.3
billion euros ($41.74 billion) over the next three years simply
to comply with new regulatory demands, a study by the JWG
regulatory think-tank has found.
AIRBUS SHRUGS OFF DOUBTS OVER A350
The new chief executive of Airbus says he is ready
to "bet" that the European aircraft maker's planned new A350
widebody passenger jet will not suffer the same three-year delay
that Boeing had with its 787 Dreamliner.
US EARNINGS WARNINGS CAST SHADOW OVER SHARES OUTLOOK
A string of earnings warnings from U.S. companies that are a
barometer of the broader economy is casting a shadow over the
outlook for equities.
VALE PLANS AMAZON BIOFUEL PLANT
Vale is preparing to build the world's largest
single processing plant for palm oil by 2015 in an effort to cut
its vast fuel costs and help develop the struggling Amazon
region, the Brazilian mining company told the Financial Times.
BANK CHIEFS ENJOY DOUBLE-DIGIT PAY RISES
Top U.S. and European bankers, including JPMorgan Chase's
Jamie Dimon and Citigroup's Vikram Pandit, have
enjoyed double-digit annual pay rises averaging almost 12
percent, despite widespread falls in profits and share prices,
Financial Times research shows.