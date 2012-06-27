PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 27

Financial Times
RBS LOOKS AT LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CA
Royal Bank of Scotland is discussing at a senior
level whether to take legal action against U.S. software maker
CA Technologies after a computer update caused a systems failure
that left millions of customers without access to their bank
accounts.
LATE EFFORTS TO SAVE GLENCORE-XSTRATA DEAL
The $65 billion merger between commodities trader Glencore
and miner Xstrata was on Tuesday night on the
verge of collapse after the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, the
second largest shareholder in the miner, opposed the terms of
the deal.
MONTI LASHES OUT AT GERMANY AHEAD OF SUMMIT
Mario Monti has set the stage for a tough fight with Germany
at the EU summit this week, insisting that he will continue to
push Italy's proposal to use euro zone bailout funds in an
attempt to stabilise financial markets.
LONDON PROPERTY HEADS FOR PRICE PLATEAU
The boom in London's high-end housing market is showing
signs of petering out as the impact of the government's tough
stamp duty measures begin to set in.
LONDON'S CITY FEARS CAMERON EU DEMANDS
The City of London has raised deep concerns over David
Cameron's strategy in Europe, warning that the prime minister's
wishlist of "safeguards" in December could actually have damaged
its standing as Europe's financial centre.
NEWS CORP WEIGHS UP TWO-WAY SPLIT
Rupert Murdoch has abandoned his resistance to splitting his
$50 billion media empire, agreeing to consider a spin-off of
News Corp's tarnished UK newspapers and other
publishing assets from its Fox, Sky and Star entertainment
brands.
COKE'S $3 BILLION TO ADD FIZZ TO INDIA PRESENCE
Coca-Cola is escalating the beverage wars in India,
announcing a $3 billion investment intended to help it overtake
PepsiCo in one of the few countries where it trails its
rival.
GLOBAL ROLE FOR CITI'S ASIA CONSUMER HEAD
Citigroup has underlined Asia's growing importance to
the bank by naming its consumer banking head in Hong Kong as
global head of retail banking, according to an internal email
seen by the Financial Times.