PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 29

Overview
BOSTOCK POISED TO LEAVE M&S
Kate Bostock, the head of all of Marks and Spencer's
non-food business, including clothing, is poised to leave the
high street retailer.
LIBOR FIRESTORM ENGULFS DIAMOND
Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays, was
engulfed in a political firestorm on Thursday following
revelations of his bank's attempts to rig market interest rates
for financial gain, sending shares in Britain's biggest bank
down almost 16 percent.
SPLIT NOT FOR FAMILY OR SCANDAL, SAYS MURDOCH
Rupert Murdoch's decision to split the media empire he has
led for almost 60 years has nothing to do with a desire to hand
it to his children or the UK phone hacking scandal, News Corp's
81-year-old chairman and chief executive insisted on
Thursday.
IRAN DISGUISES TANKERS IN SANCTIONS GAME
Over the past month, the bulk of Iran's fleet of oil
supertankers suddenly disappeared off the map.
ITALY'S DEMANDS HOLD UP GROWTH PACKAGE
Italy has held up a 120 billion euro ($149.12
billion)package of measures to enhance economic growth and
create jobs that was to be the one concrete achievement of the
EU summit, refusing to give the green light until Germany
supported short-term measures to provide relief from the debt
crisis.
JP MORGAN TO ANNOUNCE $5 BILLION 'WHALE' LOSS
JPMorgan Chase is expected to announce losses of
about $5 billion related to trades by the so-called London whale
at its second-quarter earnings presentation in two weeks.
UK RECOVERY PROVES SLOW AND LONG
Britain's 2008-09 recession, the worst of the postwar era,
was not as deep as had been believed, but recovery since then
has been slower and more prolonged, new data show.
VIVENDI PARTS COMPANY WITH CEO
Jean-Bernard Levy was ousted as chief executive of Vivendi
on Thursday, opening the door to a potential break-up
of the French media and telecoms group.