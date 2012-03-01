PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Mar 1

Financial Times
BLACKSTONE FOUNDER TOPS PRIVATE EQUITY PAY LEAGUE
Stephen Schwarzman, the Blackstone chief executive,
took home $213.5 million in pay and dividends in 2011, a third
more than the year before and topping the scale for a select
group of the founders of listed private equity companies.
BERNANKE STRIKES DOWNBEAT TONE
Ben Bernanke struck a downbeat tone on the health of the
U.S. economy - in spite of an upward revision of growth in the
fourth quarter of 2011 - leaving it unclear whether the Federal
Reserve would further ease monetary policy.
IAG HEAD URGES RETHINK ON THIRD RUNWAY AT HEATHROW
The head of International Airlines Group, parent of
British Airways, has challenged ministers to have the "political
balls" to reconsider the case for allowing a third runway at
Heathrow airport.
BANKS TURN TO ECB FOR BILLIONS IN LOANS
The European Central Bank has injected an additional 529.5
billion euros ($708.31 billion) into the euro zone financial
system, taking the total supplied to banks under the new
three-year loan programme beyond the 1 trillion euro mark.
ATTARA CAPITAL TO LIQUIDATE OPERATIONS
Attara Capital, the hedge fund co-chaired and founded by Nat
Rothschild and the successor to the now-defunct activist fund
Atticus Capital, is to liquidate its operations.
VERRAZZANO AIMS FOR $1 BILLION LAUNCH
Verrazzano Capital, the hedge fund manager set up in Paris
last year by the former Gartmore star Guillaume Rambourg, is set
to launch its first funds on Thursday.
EU GROUPS TO PUSH FOR MORE WOMEN IN TOP ROLES
Some of Europe's biggest companies will on Thursday respond
to political pressure by publishing their targets for increasing
the number of women in senior corporate roles and launch a
database of female board candidates.
TERRA FIRMA SEEKS $1.34 BILLION FROM SOVEREIGN FUND
Terra Firma Capital has dropped plans to start
fundraising this spring. The private equity group, run by
British financier Guy Hands, is seeking instead to collect about
1 billion euros from a single sovereign wealth fund to keep
doing deals.