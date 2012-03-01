PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Mar 1

Financial Times

BLACKSTONE FOUNDER TOPS PRIVATE EQUITY PAY LEAGUE

Stephen Schwarzman, the Blackstone chief executive, took home $213.5 million in pay and dividends in 2011, a third more than the year before and topping the scale for a select group of the founders of listed private equity companies.

BERNANKE STRIKES DOWNBEAT TONE

Ben Bernanke struck a downbeat tone on the health of the U.S. economy - in spite of an upward revision of growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 - leaving it unclear whether the Federal Reserve would further ease monetary policy.

IAG HEAD URGES RETHINK ON THIRD RUNWAY AT HEATHROW

The head of International Airlines Group, parent of British Airways, has challenged ministers to have the "political balls" to reconsider the case for allowing a third runway at Heathrow airport.

BANKS TURN TO ECB FOR BILLIONS IN LOANS

The European Central Bank has injected an additional 529.5 billion euros ($708.31 billion) into the euro zone financial system, taking the total supplied to banks under the new three-year loan programme beyond the 1 trillion euro mark.

ATTARA CAPITAL TO LIQUIDATE OPERATIONS

Attara Capital, the hedge fund co-chaired and founded by Nat Rothschild and the successor to the now-defunct activist fund Atticus Capital, is to liquidate its operations.

VERRAZZANO AIMS FOR $1 BILLION LAUNCH

Verrazzano Capital, the hedge fund manager set up in Paris last year by the former Gartmore star Guillaume Rambourg, is set to launch its first funds on Thursday.

EU GROUPS TO PUSH FOR MORE WOMEN IN TOP ROLES

Some of Europe's biggest companies will on Thursday respond to political pressure by publishing their targets for increasing the number of women in senior corporate roles and launch a database of female board candidates.

TERRA FIRMA SEEKS $1.34 BILLION FROM SOVEREIGN FUND

Terra Firma Capital has dropped plans to start fundraising this spring. The private equity group, run by British financier Guy Hands, is seeking instead to collect about 1 billion euros from a single sovereign wealth fund to keep doing deals.