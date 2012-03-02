PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Mar 2

Financial Times

UK'S OSBORNE TO DEFY CALLS TO REMOVE TAX RATE

British finance minister George Osborne is to defy calls for the removal of the 50 pence upper rate on income tax and will instead instigate a clampdown on wealthy homeowners in an attempt to demonstrate that the rich cannot avoid Britain's austerity programme.

FSA WIDENS HIGH-PROFILE INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION

One of the UK financial regulator's most high-profile investigations into insider trading is expanding, with the Financial Services Authority (FSA) asking several institutions, including brokerages, for information on trading and other data.

EURO ZONE DELAYS ATHENS RESCUE FUNDS

Euro zone members have delayed approval of more than half of the 130 billion euros ($173.31 billion) bailout for Greece after deeming that Athens has yet to meet all the terms set as the price of a second rescue.

STAFF AT JOHN LEWIS BRACED FOR BONUS CUT

The John Lewis Partnership is next week expected to announce the first cut in its staff bonus for three years as high street turmoil takes its toll on the employee-owned retailer.

GOOGLE ROLLS OUT PRIVACY RULES

Google angered European regulators on Thursday by rolling out a new privacy policy despite repeated requests to delay the project and warnings that it might not be lawful.

UK JUDGE ORDERS FUGITIVE OLIGARCH TO TURN HIMSELF IN

A Kazakh oligarch accused of siphoning off $5 billion from Kazakhstan bank BTA has until March 9 to turn himself in and disclose his assets or be prevented from defending fraud claims, the High Court in London has ordered.

MOODY'S CUTS PEUGEOT'S RATING TO 'JUNK'

Peugeot Citroen's debt rating has been downgraded to "junk" status by Moody's Investor Service, a day after it unveiled a global manufacturing and purchasing alliance with General Motors.