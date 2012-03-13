PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 13

Financial Times

POTENTIAL BUYERS EYE GAME GROUP

Potential predators are eyeing the assets of Game Group , as the struggling video games retailer fights for survival.

CHINA HINTS AT HALT TO RENMINBI RISE

Chinese central bank officials have suggested the renminbi is no longer significantly undervalued after six years of gradual appreciation, citing the country's large trade deficit in February.

CME GROUP CEO TO RETIRE AT END OF 2012

Craig Donohue is to step down as chief executive of CME Group as the U.S.'s biggest futures exchange attempts to restore confidence in its markets in the wake of the collapse of MF Global.

HSBC TO SCALE BACK ASIAN OPERATIONS

HSBC is set to scale back its Asian operations as it considers the sale or closure of seven Asian retail businesses from Pakistan to New Zealand, where it has decided to no longer focus investment.

FERGUSON STEPS DOWN AS HEAD OF SVG CAPITAL

Nicholas Ferguson, one of the most prominent figures in Europe's private equity industry, will step down at the end of this year as chairman of SVG Capital, after nearly 30 years at the listed fund.

SPAIN PRESSED TO CUT MORE FROM ITS BUDGET

Euro zone finance ministers called on Spain to make new cuts in its 2012 budget to reduce its deficit by another 0.5 percent of economic output, a stinging rebuke to the new government of premier Mariano Rajoy, which publicly flaunted Brussels-imposed deficit targets less than two weeks ago.

WOMEN ON BOARD TO PASS 25 PERCENT TARGET BY 2015

Women are joining FTSE 100 boards at such a fast rate that they are likely to exceed the target of 25 percent female directors by 2015, an official report will predict on Tuesday.

COST FEARS CAUSE MOD TO RETHINK FIGHTER JETS

British ministers are considering another U-turn in the long-running debate over which model of the F35 Joint Strike Fighter the UK should buy, threatening further disruption to a project which has been dogged by indecision and cost escalation.

WHISTLE BLOWERS DRAWN BY REGULATOR PAYOUTS

Company informants tempted by the prospect of multimillion dollar payouts are rushing to U.S. regulators with audio recordings and internal documents to take advantage of a new programme that can make whistleblowing on wrongdoing lucrative , lawyers and regulators say.

ORIEL SECURITIES LAYS OFF 10 PERCENT OF WORKFORCE

Oriel Securities, one of the few stockbrokers confident enough to expand aggressively in the past year, has laid off more than a tenth of its staff, in the latest sign of the tough conditions for London's independent brokers.