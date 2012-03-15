PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 15

Financial Times
PAY-TV PROBE TO INCLUDE NETFLIX
UK regulators examining British Sky Broadcasting's
position in the pay-TV movies market have expanded the scope of
their investigation to include online providers such as Netflix
and Lovefilm.
MF GLOBAL CLIENT'S DETAILS PUBLISHED
Private clients of MF Global reacted angrily on
Wednesday to what several said was a severe breach of privacy,
after KPMG, administrator to the UK arm of the failed
futures broker, published their identities, home addresses and
the sums owed to them.
CODELCO STEPS UP ANGLO LEGAL CONFLICT
Codelco is preparing new legal action in its dispute with
Anglo American that could inhibit the London-listed
miner's ability to pay dividends.
MUFG WEIGHS UP EUROPEAN BANK ASSETS
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has weighed up close
to 100 billion euros ($130.26 billion) of European bank asset
portfolios that shrinking rivals are seeking to offload,
according to the man in charge of the Japanese group's global
expansion.
UKFI LOOKS AT EARLY SALE OF RBS STAKE
Privatisation of Royal Bank of Scotland could start
sooner than expected after the organisation charged with
managing the government's bank stakes said shares could
initially be sold at a loss.
JOHNSON AND JOHNSON CEO TO LEAVE WITH $140 MILLION
Johnson & Johnson has said that William Weldon, the
healthcare company's outgoing chief executive, will receive
retirement pay worth more than $140 million after he steps down
next month.
UK COALITION NOT SEEN AS BUSINESS FRIENDLY
One in three of the UK's biggest companies think that the
coalition government is not business friendly, according to the
first FT/ICSA Business Bellwether survey.
NEW POWERS FOR UK PRICE-FIXING PROBE
A new super-regulator will be given enhanced powers to
prosecute people for price-fixing as part of the overhaul of
British competition law.
UK'S CABLE UNDER FIRE OVER PAY PROPOSALS
Business secretary Vince Cable has come under fire from the
CBI employers' group and corporate chiefs after outlining
proposals to give shareholders in quoted companies an annual
binding vote on future executive pay policy.