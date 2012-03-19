PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 19

LONDON, March 18 Financial Times

BUMI SHAREHOLDER LOOKS TO SIMPLIFY STRUCTURE

The Indonesian entrepreneur who bailed out the country's powerful Bakrie family by buying a $1 billion stake in coal miner Bumi is to implement a potentially major restructuring programme when he becomes the company's executive chairman.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CHIEF SAYS BIG SHIPS ARE SAFE

The chief executive of Royal Caribbean Cruises has defended the use of big ships, claiming that they are safer and more popular with holidaymakers than smaller, older vessels.

UK'S OSBORNE PROMISES TAX CRACKDOWN

British finance minister George Osborne has promised to "aggressively" crack down on stamp duty avoidance in next week's Budget, as he attempts to reshape the way that the wealthy are taxed in Britain.

UPS AGREES TO BUY TNT EXPRESS IN $6.5 BILLION DEAL

UPS, the U.S. package delivery company, has agreed a deal to buy its European rival TNT Express in a takeover that is likely to value the Dutch delivery company at about 5 billion euros ($6.59 billion).

GREECE OVER HALFWAY TO RECOVERY, SAYS PM

Greece's caretaker prime minister insists that a "large, silent majority" of Greeks are willing to do whatever is needed to stay in the euro zone, despite near-daily anti-austerity demonstrations.

BANKING QUINTET UNITE FOR HEDGING TOOL

Five banks have joined forces to create a hedging tool designed to improve the health of their balance sheets and protect them against market sell-offs as international regulations force institutions to increase the quality of their assets.

GOLDMAN LOOKS TO MONOLINE INSURANCE MOVE

Goldman Sachs is considering offering so-called "monoline" insurance, as it explores new business areas ahead of incoming financial regulation expected to hit its lucrative trading operations.

LUKOIL CHIEF AIMS TO SHAKE UP ARCTIC OIL

Private resources companies will soon be allowed access to Russia's vast Arctic oil and gasfields, and the country's tax system will be changed to promote growth in the sector, according to the chief executive of Lukoil.

RBS BOOSTS PROPORTION OF SME LOAN APPROVALS

Royal Bank of Scotland has increased the proportion of small business loan applications that it approves, outstripping UK rivals, in a trend that will hearten government ministers but may concern shareholders.

TELECOMS ANTITRUST PROBE DETAILS REVEALED

Europe's top antitrust enforcer last month forged ahead with an investigation into whether the continent's five largest telecoms groups rigged mobile technology standards, in spite of their chief executives offering personal assurances to work through a pan-industry body.

INTEREST RATES SWAP MIS-SELLING PROBED

The UK financial services regulator has said it will look into the possibility that interest rate swaps may have been mis-sold by banks, including Barclays.

BLACKSTONE TO TAKE ON SOCIETE GENERALE PROPERTY LOANS

Blackstone is set to take control of 100 million euros worth of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank pushes to shed its exposure to global real estate.

DIAGEO STEPS UP PRESSURE ON TEQUILA BUSINESS

Diageo, the world's largest spirits company by sales, is stepping up the pressure on the family owners of tequila maker Jose Cuervo, demanding a resolution to year-long talks over an acquisition within the next few months.