PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 20

Financial Times
SWAPS SQUAD TO OVERSEE U.S. MARKET
A specialised enforcement "squad" has been set up by
Washington's main futures regulator as it increases scrutiny of
the $300 trillion U.S. derivatives market, a top official said.
SKY NEWS PULLED NEWS STORY ON FORMULA 1
The chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting
ordered a news story to be removed from the Sky News website
after an executive producer complained that it had upset Formula
1 racing teams.
SAUDI ARABIA MOVES TO CALM OIL MARKET
Saudi Arabia is taking steps to cool the overheating global
energy market, boosting its exports to the U.S. and reopening
old oilfields to expand production, as the world's largest oil
producer tries to prevent damage to the global economic
recovery.
DISNEY IN $200 MILLION WRITEDOWN FOR FILM FLOP
Walt Disney will incur a $200 million writedown on
John Carter, the action film based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs
novel which has failed at the box office despite a $300 million
production budget and an extensive global marketing campaign.
BARCAP HIT IN COMMODITIES TRADING JOSTLE
The hierarchy of investment banks in the fiercely
competitive arena of commodities trading has been shaken up as
Barclays Capital, usually a leader, suffered one of its
worst performances in a decade last year while JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank enjoyed a surge in revenues.
DEUTSCHE BORSE TO SUE EC OVER NYSE BLOCK
Deutsche Borse said it would take the European
Commission to court to try to overturn its decision last month
to block its tie-up with NYSE Euronext, in what would
have been the world's largest exchange deal.
EU DEMANDS GOOGLE RESPONSE TO PRIVACY WORRY
European data protection authorities have asked Google
to respond to concerns about the search engine's new
privacy policy, which came into force at the beginning of March.
OBR RAISES FORECAST FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH
Forecasts for the UK economy will be revised a touch higher
in the budget on Wednesday, as the Office for Budget
Responsibility is expected to follow recent more optimistic
moves by private sector economists.
LSE PURSUES 'HOLY GRAIL' OF CLEARING
This week London Stock Exchange shareholders and
those of LCH.Clearnet, the Anglo-French clearer, will receive a
169-page offer document setting out the terms of the UK bourse's
proposal to acquire a majority stake in the London-based
clearing house.