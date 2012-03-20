PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 20

Financial Times

SWAPS SQUAD TO OVERSEE U.S. MARKET

A specialised enforcement "squad" has been set up by Washington's main futures regulator as it increases scrutiny of the $300 trillion U.S. derivatives market, a top official said.

SKY NEWS PULLED NEWS STORY ON FORMULA 1

The chief executive of British Sky Broadcasting ordered a news story to be removed from the Sky News website after an executive producer complained that it had upset Formula 1 racing teams.

SAUDI ARABIA MOVES TO CALM OIL MARKET

Saudi Arabia is taking steps to cool the overheating global energy market, boosting its exports to the U.S. and reopening old oilfields to expand production, as the world's largest oil producer tries to prevent damage to the global economic recovery.

DISNEY IN $200 MILLION WRITEDOWN FOR FILM FLOP

Walt Disney will incur a $200 million writedown on John Carter, the action film based on the Edgar Rice Burroughs novel which has failed at the box office despite a $300 million production budget and an extensive global marketing campaign.

BARCAP HIT IN COMMODITIES TRADING JOSTLE

The hierarchy of investment banks in the fiercely competitive arena of commodities trading has been shaken up as Barclays Capital, usually a leader, suffered one of its worst performances in a decade last year while JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank enjoyed a surge in revenues.

DEUTSCHE BORSE TO SUE EC OVER NYSE BLOCK

Deutsche Borse said it would take the European Commission to court to try to overturn its decision last month to block its tie-up with NYSE Euronext, in what would have been the world's largest exchange deal.

EU DEMANDS GOOGLE RESPONSE TO PRIVACY WORRY

European data protection authorities have asked Google to respond to concerns about the search engine's new privacy policy, which came into force at the beginning of March.

OBR RAISES FORECAST FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH

Forecasts for the UK economy will be revised a touch higher in the budget on Wednesday, as the Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to follow recent more optimistic moves by private sector economists.

LSE PURSUES 'HOLY GRAIL' OF CLEARING

This week London Stock Exchange shareholders and those of LCH.Clearnet, the Anglo-French clearer, will receive a 169-page offer document setting out the terms of the UK bourse's proposal to acquire a majority stake in the London-based clearing house.