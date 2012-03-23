PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 23

Financial Times
EU URGED TO ALMOST DOUBLE FIREWALL
The European Commission has recommended increasing the size
of the euro zone's rescue system from 500 billion euros to 940
billion euros ($1.24 trillion) by combining the existing,
temporary bailout fund with a facility that is due to start this
summer, according to an "options note" obtained by the Financial
Times.
INDIA'S PM UNDER FIRE OVER NEW SCANDAL
India's coalition government was rocked by a fresh
corruption scandal on Thursday after it was accused of forgoing
$210 billion in potential revenues by selling coal assets too
cheaply to some of the country's top industrialists.
REAL MADRID LENDS NAMES TO UAE THEME PARK
Football giant Real Madrid has lent its name to a $1-billion
theme park being planned on an artificial island in the United
Arab Emirates in the latest brand extension by a football club.
GOLDMAN EYES STAR ARCHITECTS FOR HQ
Goldman Sachs underlined the scale of its ambition
for its new European headquarters in London by holding talks
with three high-profile architect practices, including Foster
and Partners, the practice behind some of London's most famous
landmark buildings.
PRESSURE HEIGHTENS TO OUST MEDIA GROUP CHIEF
Gavin O'Reilly, the embattled chief executive of Independent
News & Media, has described pressure from the
publisher's largest shareholder to step down as "almost
reminiscent" of former U.S. President George Bush's invasion of
Iraq.
FEDEX DAMPENS TALK OF TNTE BID
FedEx, the package delivery company, on Thursday
appeared to rule out a move to spoil a proposed tie-up between
rivals UPS and TNT Express, insisting that its
focus remains on profitable organic growth within Europe.
RATING AGENCIES MUST IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY
The three big credit rating agencies must improve their
transparency, IT and internal controls and strengthen the
committees that oversee decisions on individual securities, the
first EU inspections of Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch
have found.
IAG OFFERS MORE SLOTS IN BID FOR BMI
International Airlines Group has offered a limited
number of extra concessions to try to secure regulatory approval
for its acquisition of BMI British Midland,
Lufthansa's lossmaking UK subsidiary.
SHELL FACES CLAIM OVER NIGER DELTA SPILLS
Lawyers representing 11,000 Nigerians will on Friday serve
the details of a claim against Royal Dutch Shell at the
High Court after negotiations about compensation for two oil
spills in the Niger delta fell apart last week.
SCHAUBLE LEADS RACE TO HEAD EUROGROUP
Germany's Wolfgang Schauble has emerged as the frontrunner
to take over the powerful Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, prompting criticism that Berlin controls too many
European economic agencies and sparking a diplomatic land grab
for other high-profile posts.