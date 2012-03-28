PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - March 28

UPDATE 3-Endo profit, sales beat as the drugmaker enters transition phase
NEWS CORP FACING A FRESH PHONE HACKING STORM
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp was on Tuesday facing a fresh barrage of allegations over its business practices after an Australian newspaper released 14,000 emails concerning one of the group's security subsidiaries.
ABU DHABI EYE $15 BILLION INJECTION INTO RBS
Abu Dhabi has discussed a 10 billion pounds ($15.97 billion)investment into Royal Bank of Scotland, as part of a complex transaction that would help pave the way for the government's eventual exit.
SHUVALOV DEAL HIGHLIGHTS KREMLIN BUSINESS LINKS
The family of Igor Shuvalov, Russia's first deputy prime minister, bought nearly $18 million in Gazprom shares through an offshore company as the government prepared to liberalise share trading, a reform which greatly increased their market value, documents show.
PROBE LAUNCHED INTO INSURANCE SALES CLAIM
The Ministry of Justice has launched an investigation into claims management companies following a glut of invalid compensation claims filed on behalf of consumers allegedly mis-sold personal protection insurance (PPI).
BUMI GOVERNANCE PROBLEMS 'PUT TO BED'
The new chairman of Bumi has insisted that the London-listed miner is working through the corporate governance issues that have blighted the company's share price over the past five months and expects no more public rows.
OIL FUTURES SPARK DEBATE ON $100 LEVEL
Oil contracts for delivery in three to five years' time are trading at their biggest ever discount to spot prices, prompting a debate about whether the era of triple-digit oil prices will be a short-term phenomenon.
MF GLOBAL WON PRAISE FOR RISK HANDLING
The consultancy Promontory Financial found that MF Global had a "robust enterprise-wide risk management" programme in early 2011, five months before the U.S. broker-dealer's high exposure to European debt led to its bankruptcy.
CVC PREPARES TO REFINANCE FORMULA 1 LOAN
CVC Capital Partners is lining up a refinancing of its Formula One acquisition loan in a deal that will enable the private equity group to pay itself a dividend of about $1 billion from the operating profits of the motor racing series.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Higher agave prices weighed on fourth quarter profits at Mexico's Jose Cuervo which slumped 48.5 percent year-on-year even though the world's biggest tequila maker reported a 52.4 percent spike in revenues on Tuesday.
Feb 28 Comcast Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the 49 percent it does not already own in Universal Studios Japan (USJ) for 254.8 billion yen ($2.27 billion) as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator seeks to expand its Asian theme parks business.