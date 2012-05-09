PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 9

Financial Times

AMERICA MOVIL SEEKS TO RAISE KPN STAKE

Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecoms billionaire has signalled his intention to expand into Europe with a 3.2 billion euro ($4.16 billion) offer for a stake in KPN, the struggling Dutch telecoms operator.

HACKERS TARGET US NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

A sophisticated cyber attack intended to gain access to U.S. natural gas pipelines has been under way for several months, the Department of Homeland Security has warned, raising fresh concerns about the possibility that vital infrastructure could be vulnerable to computer hackers.

MARUBENI EYES US-BASED GRAIN TRADER

Marubeni, the Japanese trading company, is in advanced talks to buy U.S.-based grain trader Gavilon in the latest sign of consolidation in the agribusiness industry, only weeks after Glencore purchased Canadian grain trader Viterra.

MOBILE OPERATOR 3 HALTS INSURANCE SALES

A sharp rise in fraudulent claims has pushed UK mobile phone network 3 to stop selling insurance, an unusual move underscoring the scale of customer deception facing mobile operators.

US MOBILE OPERATORS PUSH DIGITAL SERVICES

U.S. mobile network operators are seeking to differentiate themselves from rivals by emphasising the digital services they offer on top of their high-speed data networks - rather than the speed of the networks.

THOMAS COOK'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAVE

The chief financial officer of Thomas Cook is set to announce his departure as early as this week, even as shares in the debt-laden tour operator rose up to 18 percent following news that it had agreed a new financing package with its lenders.