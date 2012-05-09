PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 9

Financial Times
AMERICA MOVIL SEEKS TO RAISE KPN STAKE
Carlos Slim, the Mexican telecoms billionaire has signalled
his intention to expand into Europe with a 3.2 billion euro
($4.16 billion) offer for a stake in KPN, the
struggling Dutch telecoms operator.
HACKERS TARGET US NATURAL GAS PIPELINE
A sophisticated cyber attack intended to gain access to U.S.
natural gas pipelines has been under way for several months, the
Department of Homeland Security has warned, raising fresh
concerns about the possibility that vital infrastructure could
be vulnerable to computer hackers.
MARUBENI EYES US-BASED GRAIN TRADER
Marubeni, the Japanese trading company, is in
advanced talks to buy U.S.-based grain trader Gavilon in the
latest sign of consolidation in the agribusiness industry, only
weeks after Glencore purchased Canadian grain trader
Viterra.
MOBILE OPERATOR 3 HALTS INSURANCE SALES
A sharp rise in fraudulent claims has pushed UK mobile phone
network 3 to stop selling insurance, an unusual move
underscoring the scale of customer deception facing mobile
operators.
US MOBILE OPERATORS PUSH DIGITAL SERVICES
U.S. mobile network operators are seeking to differentiate
themselves from rivals by emphasising the digital services they
offer on top of their high-speed data networks - rather than the
speed of the networks.
THOMAS COOK'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO LEAVE
The chief financial officer of Thomas Cook is set to
announce his departure as early as this week, even as shares in
the debt-laden tour operator rose up to 18 percent following
news that it had agreed a new financing package with its
lenders.