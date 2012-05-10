PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Financial Times
SPAIN SET TO TAKE BIG STAKE IN BANKIA
Spain is expected to announce the partial nationalisation of Bankia after the troubled bank's new chairman called for state intervention at a board meeting on Wednesday evening, people familiar with the situation said.
HK SEEKS CLAMPDOWN ON IPO PROSPECTUSES
Hong Kong's market watchdog threatened to make it easier to prosecute investment banks and their staff if they allow false information to appear in the prospectuses of companies that float on the local stock exchange.
FANNIE MAE PROFITS TO COVER US DIVIDEND
Fannie Mae will not need funds from the U.S. Treasury for the first quarter since its 2008 bailout, stoking hopes of an end to the property market downturn.
CLINTON CARDS TO ENTER ADMINISTRATION
Clinton Cards was forced into administration by its biggest supplier on Wednesday, threatening 350 stores and thousands of jobs as the greeting card retailer became the latest casualty on the UK high street.
COTY OWNER TO RAISE $2 BILLION IN AVON BATTLE
Coty strengthened its hand in the $10 billion battle for fellow cosmetics group Avon after its parent unveiled plans to tap the markets for some $2 billion.
METROPCS TIE-UP EYED FOR T-MOBILE USA
Deutsche Telekom is considering a deal that would combine its T-Mobile USA business with MetroPCS Communications, a U.S. wireless provider.
UK OPTS FOR F-35 JUMP-JET VERSION
The government will on Thursday reverse plans regarding the fast jets that it is buying for future aircraft carriers, abandoning the conventional take-off version of the F-35 and instead purchasing a version with vertical take-off and landing.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.