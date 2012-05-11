PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 11

Financial Times
MITTAL URGES 'BUY EUROPEAN' PROGRAMME
Lakshmi Mittal has called on European political leaders to
back a "buy European" industrial programme as part of an effort
to boost the continent's economy, as an alternative to austerity
measures which he said were "not working".
QATARI'S TARGET BUILDING XSTRATA STAKE
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund plans to buy at least 10
percent of Xstrata as part of a long-held strategy to
invest in Glencore, suggesting the Gulf state could
provide crucial support to the pair's $90 billion merger deal.
SPAIN OFFERED TIME TO CURB DEFICIT
Spain will be offered more time to hit the budget deficit
targets it agreed with the EU but only if Madrid meets new
conditions, including an independent audit of the restructuring
plan for its troubled banks.
HANDS TO PUT 20 MILLION INTO TERRA FIRMA
Guy Hands, the financier, is ploughing 20 million pounds
($32.32 million) of his own money into his underperforming
private equity fund in an unusual move to retain his best
dealmakers as revenues fall.
FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM DEAL DELAY THREAT
A competition probe into Facebook's $1 billion
acquisition of photo-sharing service Instagram threatens to
postpone the closure of the deal beyond the second quarter, the
target set by the company in its initial public offering
documents.
PRU CHIEF IN LINE TO BE ABI CHAIRMAN
Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of Prudential, has
emerged as a leading candidate to replace his counterpart at
Legal & General as chairman of the Association of
British Insurers.
BOC CARNEY SAYS EXTREME POLICY IS NOT THE WAY FORWARD
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that now
is not the time for central banks to abandon frameworks that
"have proved their worth" with "low-for-long" policies.