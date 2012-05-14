PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 14

Financial Times
3I SET TO APPOINT EX-CITY BANKER AS CHIEF
3i, the UK's largest listed private equity group, is set to
name Simon Borrows as its new chief executive this week in a
move that will appease unhappy shareholders.
FEAR GROWS OF GREECE LEAVING EURO
Euro zone central bankers have talked publicly for the first
time of managing a possible Greek exit from Europe's monetary
union as stalemate in Athens talks on a coalition government
raises the prospect that Greece will renege on the terms of its
international bailout.
JP MORGAN PROBE INTO LONDON ROLE IN LOSS
JPMorgan Chase is investigating whether London-based
traders hid the extent of losses on credit derivatives
positions, according to people familiar with an internal probe
following last week's revelation of $2 billion losses.
EU KEEPS TIGHT REIN ON BANK PENALTIES
Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland
should not count on securing softer bailout penalties,
the EU's top competition enforcer has warned, as he expressed
confidence the banks would meet Brussels deadlines for forced
sell-offs.
UK READY TO BACK BANK REFORM
Britain is to drop some of its objections to the EU's
flagship reforms for the banking sector, removing the main
political obstacle to a deal on one of the most divisive
regulation issues in Brussels.
YAHOO REPLACES CEO OVER RESUME STORM
Yahoo chief executive Scott Thompson departed on
Sunday, 10 days after the revelation that he did not have one of
the academic qualifications claimed in his personal resume.
DREYFUS TO TAP CAPITAL MARKETS
Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's biggest food
trading houses, plans to tap the capital markets for the first
time in its 160-year history, as it embarks on a $7 billion
spending programme that will include a string of acquisitions.
DIXONS PREPARES FOR GREEK EURO ZONE EXIT
Dixons, the electricals chain, is drawing up plans
to shutter its stores in Greece and protect itself against civil
unrest should the country pull out of the single currency.
DUBAI SET FOR TIE-UP WITH SAMSUNG LIFE
Dubai is set to team up with Samsung Life Insurance
to launch an 'alliance' focused on emerging markets,
reinforcing efforts by the emirate to act as a launch pad for
Asian companies seeking to move into the Middle East.
US AHEAD OF EUROPE ON ENERGY POLICY
Europe's manufacturers are rapidly losing ground to U.S.
rivals because of soaring energy costs and the failure of the
continent's governments to be "rational" about nuclear power and
shale gas, the head of one of the world's biggest chemicals
groups has warned.