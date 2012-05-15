PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 15

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as Trump offers few policy details, dollar firms on rate talk
* Trump speech holds few details, surprises, less protectionism
Financial Times
SPANISH BANKS EYE FOUR-WAY MERGER
Four Spanish savings banks are working on a merger supervised by the ministry of economy that could create the country's fifth-largest lender with assets of 270 billion euros ($346.62 billion), people close to the talks said.
FAITH FADES IN EURO ZONE FIREWALL
Fears that the euro zone's firewall will prove insufficient to shield Spain and other embattled countries against the effects of a possible disorderly Greek exit from the currency union hit European financial markets on Monday.
PAUL SMITH PLANS FRESH MOVE INTO CHINA
British fashion brand Paul Smith plans to open a 5,000 square foot flagship store in Shanghai as part of its second attempt to crack the Chinese market, five years after losses forced it to retreat from the country.
DIMON SHAKES UP JP MORGAN TOP TEAM
Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, shook up his top management team as the bank's $2 billion trading loss claimed the scalp of Ina Drew, chief investment officer.
PLUS MARKETS TO CLOSE AFTER SALE FAILURE
Smaller companies looking to raise capital were dealt a blow on Monday when Plus Markets Group, London's exchange for small and fledgling companies, said that it would close.
BEST BUY FOUNDER TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN
Richard Schulze, Best Buy's founder and chairman, is to step down after an internal probe found he failed to tell other board members that the company's former chief executive was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
