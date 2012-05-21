PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 21

Financial Times
EU SUMMIT TO RAISE PRESSURE ON MERKEL
European leaders are drawing up a series of crisis-fighting
proposals to raise at an informal EU summit this week that have
in the past been rejected by Germany, putting further pressure
on Chancellor Angela Merkel.
BLUEPRINT FOR RESOLVING REGULATION
National flexibility on macro-prudential policy is important
for financial stability in the European Union, prominent British
and German central bankers said on Sunday.
JOBS PLANS SPLIT COALITION PARTNERS
UK business secretary Vince Cable has vowed to resist
"bonkers" proposals to allow bosses to fire underperforming
staff at will, as coalition tensions flared over a Downing
Street-inspired report on cutting jobs red tape.
NASDAQ 'EMBARRASSED' OVER FACEBOOK IPO
Nasdaq OMX's chief executive admitted he was "embarrassed"
by the delay in the opening trade of Facebook's initial
public offering and revealed the exchange was in talks with
regulators over potentially millions of dollars of customer
claims.
CHINA BUYERS DEFER RAW MATERIAL CARGOS
Chinese consumers of thermal coal and iron ore are asking
traders to defer cargos and - in some cases - defaulting on
their contracts, in the clearest sign yet of the impact of the
country's economic slowdown on the global raw materials markets.
US AND UK EYE REACTION TO BANK FAILURE
Regulators and central bankers in the U.S. and UK are
crafting the world's first concrete plans to protect the broader
financial system in the event that any of seven leading
cross-border banks were to collapse.
FRAPORT SEEKS TO ADD TO AIRPORT PORTFOLIO
The operator of Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest
hub, is scouting for deals in emerging markets as it prepares to
push ahead with a big expansion of its home base.
ASTRAZENECA IN EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS PUSH
AstraZeneca plans to seal several new deals this
year to fill its flagging pipeline of experimental medicines,
which may be funded jointly with private investors.
DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE ECB MEASURES
A properly functioning firewall must be in place to prevent
contagion in Europe well in advance of a potential Greek exit
from the euro, Poland's finance minister Jacek Rostowski said on
Monday.