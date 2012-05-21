PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 21

Financial Times

EU SUMMIT TO RAISE PRESSURE ON MERKEL

European leaders are drawing up a series of crisis-fighting proposals to raise at an informal EU summit this week that have in the past been rejected by Germany, putting further pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel.

BLUEPRINT FOR RESOLVING REGULATION

National flexibility on macro-prudential policy is important for financial stability in the European Union, prominent British and German central bankers said on Sunday.

JOBS PLANS SPLIT COALITION PARTNERS

UK business secretary Vince Cable has vowed to resist "bonkers" proposals to allow bosses to fire underperforming staff at will, as coalition tensions flared over a Downing Street-inspired report on cutting jobs red tape.

NASDAQ 'EMBARRASSED' OVER FACEBOOK IPO

Nasdaq OMX's chief executive admitted he was "embarrassed" by the delay in the opening trade of Facebook's initial public offering and revealed the exchange was in talks with regulators over potentially millions of dollars of customer claims.

CHINA BUYERS DEFER RAW MATERIAL CARGOS

Chinese consumers of thermal coal and iron ore are asking traders to defer cargos and - in some cases - defaulting on their contracts, in the clearest sign yet of the impact of the country's economic slowdown on the global raw materials markets.

US AND UK EYE REACTION TO BANK FAILURE

Regulators and central bankers in the U.S. and UK are crafting the world's first concrete plans to protect the broader financial system in the event that any of seven leading cross-border banks were to collapse.

FRAPORT SEEKS TO ADD TO AIRPORT PORTFOLIO

The operator of Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest hub, is scouting for deals in emerging markets as it prepares to push ahead with a big expansion of its home base.

ASTRAZENECA IN EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS PUSH

AstraZeneca plans to seal several new deals this year to fill its flagging pipeline of experimental medicines, which may be funded jointly with private investors.

DESPERATE TIMES CALL FOR DESPERATE ECB MEASURES

A properly functioning firewall must be in place to prevent contagion in Europe well in advance of a potential Greek exit from the euro, Poland's finance minister Jacek Rostowski said on Monday.