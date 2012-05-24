PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 24

Financial Times

EURO DROPS SHARPLY AS FEARS TAKE TOLL

The euro tumbled to its lowest level in almost two years as investors dumped riskier European equities amid signs that policymakers were bracing for the financial turmoil that could be unleashed by a Greek exit from the euro zone.

INVESTORS SUE FACEBOOK AND BANKS ON IPO

Recriminations over Facebook's initial public offering have escalated with a group of investors filing a lawsuit against the social network group and the investment banks that backed last week's initial public offering.

GE GROUP SQUARES UP TO APPLE

A General Electric-owned company is squaring up to Apple in a Pennsylvania courtroom over whether its patents were infringed when Apple launched its iTunes platform.

COPPER ETF PLAN WOULD 'WREAK HAVOC'

U.S. manufacturers have attacked plans by JPMorgan Chase to launch an exchange-traded fund backed by physical copper, arguing the product would "grossly and artificially inflate prices" and "wreak havoc on the U.S. and global economy".

HP CASUALTIES INCLUDE AUTONOMY FOUNDER

Hewlett-Packard has confirmed it will make 27,000 job cuts in a major restructuring of its struggling computer business.

IPO ALERT OVER ECCLESTONE'S KEY F1 ROLE

Investors looking to buy shares in Formula One's planned initial public offering in Singapore are to be warned of the company's reliance on Bernie Ecclestone, the 81-year-old at the heart of the motor racing series.