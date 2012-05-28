PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 28

BRIEF-Town Sports International Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.01
* Town Sports International Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Financial Times
XSTRATA TO PAY BIG BONUS TO KEEP CHIEF
Xstrata is this week set to reveal a bonus package worth tens of millions of pounds in an effort to retain Mick Davis, its chief executive, ahead of its merger with Glencore , the world's biggest commodity trader.
KKR'S INTEREST IN BHP DIAMOND MINE FADES
KKR has backed away from the sale of a BHP Billiton diamond mine, raising questions about demand for such assets, just as peer Rio Tinto starts work on a potential sale of its diamond division.
NEWEDGE TO LEAVE GREEK STOCK MARKET
Newedge, a leading broker, is abandoning the Greek stock market in a sign of mounting concern over the country's future in the euro zone.
BANKERS' SALARIES UP 37 PERCENT IN FOUR YEARS
Investment banks globally have increased salaries by 37 percent over four years to retain staff and bypass regulation, burdening the sector with higher fixed costs at a time when profits are under constant pressure.
EX-OLYMPUS CHIEF SEEKS $60 MILLION COMPENSATION
Michael Woodford, the whistleblowing ex-chief executive of Olympus, will seek up to $60 million of compensation from his former company at an employment tribunal hearing scheduled to start on Monday in east London.
RIM EXPECTED TO REVEAL JOB CUTS
Research In Motion, the Canadian manufacturer of BlackBerry smartphones, is expected to announce significant job cuts soon as part of a global shake-up designed to cut costs by $1 billion a year.
PORTUGAL PREPARES FOR AVIATION SELL-OFF
The Portuguese government has appointed financial advisers for the privatisation of large swaths of the country's aviation industry, with stronger interest expected in its airport operator than in the main airline.
UNILEVER IN SOAP OPERA DIGITAL ADS DEAL
Unilever is attempting to reinvent "soap opera" sponsorship for the digital age by striking international, multimillion-dollar partnerships with media groups Viacom and News Corp.
RABOBANK EYES SALE OF FUND MANAGEMENT ARM
Rabobank, the Netherlands-based financial services group, has appointed Barclays to advise on a possible sale of its fund management arm, Robeco, people familiar with the matter said.
FIRSTGROUP CHAIRMAN PRESSED TO STEP DOWN
FirstGroup's longstanding chairman, Martin Gilbert, is facing calls to step down as the world's largest listed rail and bus company by revenue seeks to regroup after a series of profit warnings stemming from falling margins in two of its most important divisions.
WESTERNZAGROS LOOKS AT LONDON LISTING
WesternZagros Resources, the Canadian oil explorer with assets in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, is considering plans for a London listing to help boost the valuation of its stranded oil and gas reserves.
* Stag industrial announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Cognex reports record results for fourth quarter and full year