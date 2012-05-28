PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 29

BRIEF-AT&T says will launch a new Unlimited Plan starting Feb 17
* Starting Feb 17, AT&T will launch a new AT&T Unlimited Plan
Financial Times
FRESH CRISIS AT TNK-BP AS CEO QUITS
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has resigned as chief executive of BP's Russian joint venture TNK-BP, plunging relations between the UK oil group and its local partners into fresh turmoil.
UK'S CAMERON IN EURO ZONE CONTINGENCY TALKS
British prime minister David Cameron on Monday summoned top policy makers to discuss contingency plans for an implosion of the euro zone, as Spanish bond yields neared the danger zone.
OLYMPUS EXPECTED TO SETTLE WITH WOODFORD
Olympus is expected to reach a 10 million pound settlement with its former chief executive, Michael Woodford, who was summarily fired last year after he raised questions about $1 billion in suspicious payments made by the Japanese optical equipment maker.
PRUDENTIAL APPOINTS MANDUCA AS CHAIRMAN
The City of London veteran who led the hunt to become Prudential's chairman has taken on the job himself after the insurer spurned external candidates in favour of one of its own board directors.
DIAGEO TAPS IN BRAZIL GROWTH WITH CACHACA
Diageo is to pay $450 million for a Brazilian maker of cachaca, the sugarcane-derived liquor, as it continues its drive to source half of all sales from emerging markets by June 2015.
SURVEY SHOWS NO LET-UP IN 'SKILLS GAP'
The global skills shortage shows no signs of improving, with more than one-third of companies around the world reporting difficulties filling open positions because of a lack of talent, according to a new survey by ManpowerGroup, the recruitment company.
* Starting Feb 17, AT&T will launch a new AT&T Unlimited Plan
BERLIN, Feb 16 German generic drugs company Stada said on Thursday it had received another takeover approach, the third so far and at 58 euros per share, two euros up on rival suitor Cinven Partners' offer.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it is doing engineering and design work at two of its deferred oil sands projects in northern Alberta and it could potentially reactivate them in 2018 and 2019, respectively.