PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - May 30

Financial Times
BUSSON'S EIM GROUP IN MERGER TALKS
EIM, the $7 billion hedge fund group founded by Arpad "Arki"
Busson, is in talks to merge itself with rival asset management
firms.
ECB REJECTS MADRID PLAN TO BOOST BANKIA
A Spanish plan to recapitalise Bankia, the
troubled lender, by indirectly tapping the European Central Bank
for cash, was bluntly rejected as unacceptable by the ECB,
European officials said.
WPP CHIEF FACES INVESTOR REVOLT OVER PAY
Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP, faces a
shareholder revolt over his pay after an influential advisory
firm recommended investors in the advertising group vote against
its board remuneration policies.
MORGAN STANLEY DERIVATIVES SWITCH HITS HOLD-UP
Morgan Stanley's plan to blunt the impact of a
potential credit downgrade by shifting a large chunk of its $52
trillion derivatives portfolio is facing regulatory obstacles,
according to people familiar with the situation.
CODELCO AND ANGLO MOVE TO END LEGAL BATTLE
Codelco is preparing for fresh talks with Anglo
American to try to end their legal battle as the Chilean
company adapts to the departure of its chief executive last week
after a boardroom tug-of-war.
ROCKEFELLERS AND ROTHSCHILDS UNITE
Two of the best-known business dynasties in Europe and the
U.S. will come together after Lord Jacob Rothschild's listed
investment trust and Rockefeller Financial Services agreed to
form a strategic partnership.
KLEINWORT PARENT PRESSURED TO SPIN OFF ASSETS
The parent company of Kleinwort Benson, one of the oldest
names in British banking, is facing pressure from activist
shareholders to break itself up and spin off all its assets.