PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 17

Financial Times
BANK OF ENGLAND SIGNAL MORE QE
Economic activity will be "broadly flat" until the middle of
next year, the Bank of England warned in a gloomy inflation
report which signalled that its Monetary Policy Committee will
announce more quantitative easing in the coming months.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
SHELL PULLS OUT OF KURDISTAN OIL TALKS
Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of oil-development
talks with the Kurdistan regional government in an effort to
protect lucrative investments in southern Iraq, including a
potential $17 billion natural gas deal.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
FRESH UBS ROGUE TRADING REVELATIONS
UBS suffered unauthorised trading on the Africa
desk of its UK wealth management division in 2007 and initiated
a root-and-branch review of its compliance procedures, a UK
tribunal has heard.here
OLYMPUS SEEKS TO REASSURE LENDERS
Olympus met its lenders on Wednesday to reassure
them that it has sufficient cash flow to repay its loans, as it
undergoes investigations in Japan, the UK and U.S. into a
cover-up of large losses related to past securities
investments.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
COFFEY STEPS DOWN FROM MOORE'S MEM FUND
Greg Coffey, one of the UK's highest-profile traders, is
stepping down from running the main emerging markets fund of
Moore Capital amid disappointing performance and investor
redemptions.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
ACCOUNTING RULEMAKERS OFFER 'FAIR VALUE' DEAL
One of the most contested reforms to come out of the
financial crisis could be rewritten after accounting rulemakers
extended an olive branch to the insurance industry over the use
of market-based bond valuations.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
TULLOW OIL SET TO GET NOD FOR UGANDAN FOR SALE
Uganda is poised to give final approval to Tullow Oil's
$2.9 billion sale of stakes in one of Africa's most
promising oil prospects to France's Total and China's
Cnooc, spurring a project which a tax dispute and
corruption allegations have long threatened to derail.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
GLOBAL ENFORCERS SET TO OVERSEA BANK RULES
Teams of global regulators will fan out across the world
from next year to ensure that new tougher capital and liquidity
standards are enforced correctly, the chairman of the Basel
Committee on Banking Supervision said on Wednesday.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
ROW OVER SECOND CHINESE SHIP COMPANY'S PAYMENTS
A second large Chinese shipping company has angered
shipowners by withholding charter payments worth millions of
dollars.here#axzz1dcdGRSCk
($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)