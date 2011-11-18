PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 18

Financial Times
UK BANKS CUT PERIPHERY EUROZONE LENDING
Britain's banks have shrunk their lending exposure to
peripheral euro zone counterparts by a quarter in just three
months as concern has deepened about the intensifying crisis on
the continent.
AUCTION OF ICELAND FOODS BESET BY DELAYS
The auction of Iceland Foods, the frozen food retailer, is
facing unexpected delays, with second-round bids now not
expected to be lodged until the new year.
KINGFISHER CLOSE TO SEALING DEAL TO SAVE CARRIER
Kingfisher Airline's embattled chairman said he is
close to sealing a $370 million deal with an Indian private
investor and a banking consortium that would save his
cash-strapped carrier.
BRANSON TAKES NORTHERN ROCK PRIVATE
British businessman Sir Richard Branson is taking
nationalised bank Northern Rock back into private hands four
years after its collapse triggered widespread panic across
financial markets.
UK'S SFO TO PROBE F1 BRIBARY ALLEGATION
The UK's Serious Fraud Office is examining whether to
conduct its own investigation into the bribery allegations
surrounding Bernie Ecclestone, the Formula One chief, who has
admitted paying almost $23 million to a German banker standing
trial in Munich on corruption charges.
QE CONVERT STATES THE CASE FOR STIMULUS
There is a "very strong case" for extending the Bank of
England's money-printing operations next year unless the outlook
improves, says Martin Weale, an external member of the monetary
policy committee.
CAMERON EYES DEAL WITH MERKEL
British prime minister David Cameron will today tell German
chancellor Angela Merkel that he will back her plans to
strengthen economic union in the eurozone, but only on condition
that he wins safeguards to protect the UK's financial heart from
unwelcome European legislation.
CBI SEEKS TO CHANGE INDUSTRY POLICY
The head of the biggest employers' organisation has accused
the coalition of making repeated short-term decisions that
undermine efforts to build supply chains in British industry.
BHP BILLION TO KEEP MINE OUT OF POTASH CARTEL
BHP Billiton is set to disrupt Canpotex, the
world's biggest potash exporter by volume, by keeping a big new
mine in Saskatchewan out of the marketing cartel.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)