PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 19

EU MAKES BUDGET PLANS WITHOUT UK

EU officials have begun work on a plan to create a long-term budget without the UK in a move that reflects mounting frustration with Britain.

FSB SEEKS TO TAME SHADOW BANKING

Non-bank lending markets face unprecedented levels of government intervention under sweeping new proposals to tame "shadow banking", regulators said.

INFRASTRUCTURE HOPES HIT BY CITY STAND OFF

The government's hopes of boosting growth through infrastructure projects are being thwarted by a stand-off with the City of London.

BOND INVESTOR TAKES BIG PUNT ON IRELAND

A prominent U.S. bond investor has increased an already aggressive bet on Ireland's recovery from the financial crisis, raising eyebrows among rival fund managers.

MAERSK TO SWITCH AWAY FROM SHIPPING

Danish conglomerate AP Moller-Maersk has delivered a damning assessment of the state of the container shipping sector by signalling it will switch investment to its other businesses.

TOYS R US BOSS HITS AT ONLINE SHOPPING

The head of Toys R Us, a retailer battling online rivals, has warned that e-commerce can cause environmental harm that consumers have not yet recognised.

OSBORNE TO WIDEN RETIS TAX INCENTIVES

George Osborne is poised to introduce a major change to the listed commercial property sector by allowing real estate investment trusts (Reits) to invest in each other.

VIRGIN TO LAUNCH UK SHORT-HAUL SERVICE

Virgin Atlantic is on Monday expected to unveil ambitious plans to break into the short-haul domestic market from Heathrow.