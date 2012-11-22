PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 22

Financial Times
Headlines
Overview
HOPES RISE OF EU BUDGET ACCORD WITH UK
Hopes were rising in Brussels on Wednesday that an unlikely
deal with the UK over the EU's long-term budget was taking
shape.
UK BORROWING RISES SHARPLY IN OCTOBER
Britain borrowed much more than expected in October,
thwarting finance minister George Osborne in his efforts to
reduce the deficit.
GERMAN DOUBTS FORCE RETHINK ON GREECE
German objections to suffering losses on official loans to
Greece have forced the euro zone to explore more complex means
of helping Athens cope with its debt mountain.
LYNCH STANDS BY AUTONOMY METHODS
Mike Lynch has admitted to having used some of the practices
that led the Hewlett-Packard to level charges of
accounting irregularities.
MAN'S EVOLUTION FUND AIDS AHL LOSSES
Man Group has shifted $1.5 billion of its flagship
computerised fund AHL into an experimental new portfolio to
boost ailing returns.
TREASURY TO REVEAL BIG PFI SAVINGS
Britain's treasury is set to announce that it has cut
billions of pounds from the cost of running hospitals, roads and
schools built under the private finance initiative.
CABLE TO BACK KAY REVIEW OF EXECUTIVE PAY
Vince Cable will on Thursday step up pressure on company
bosses to rein in excessive pay and align pay with performance.
GAZA STRIP CEASEFIRE COMES INTO EFFECT
Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire on
Wednesday, ending a bloody eight-day conflict that has claimed
the lives of at least 152 people.