PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 29

Overview

SAC NOTIFIED OF POSSIBLE SEC CHARGES

The U.S. government is threatening to file civil securities fraud charges against SAC Capital Advisors and is tightening the regulatory screws around the hedge fund's founder.

M&S AND INVENSYS TACKLE PENSION DEFICITS

Two of Britain's corporate stalwarts Marks and Spencer and Invensys have taken big steps towards reducing their runaway pension deficits.

BP HIT BY TEMPORARY BAN ON US CONTRACTS

BP has been temporarily suspended from any new U.S. government contracts, including drilling leases in the Gulf of Mexico.

DEUTSCHE MAKES PROVISION FOR LIBOR COSTS

Deutsche Bank has made financial provision for a possible settlement with regulators over allegations that employees were trying to rig the Libor interest rate.

GROUPON BOSS PREPARED TO 'DO RIGHT THING'

The chief executive of Groupon has signalled an openness to step aside amid frustration on his board over the poor performance of the Internet company.

GROUPS FEAR US RIVALS' CHEAPER GAS BOOST

Concerns among European companies over the rising gap with U.S. rivals in their cost of energy is mounting with two leading business groups raising alarm over the issue.

ENERGY BILL KEY TO INVESTMENT, SAYS EDF

The government's energy bill is a "defining moment" for the UK that will unlock huge investments in new nuclear power and wind farms, according to the CEO of EDF Energy.

BALLS WARNS OSBORNE ON BANK REFORM

Ed Balls has fired a warning shot against George Osborne over bank reform by warning that there was no "consensus" over the issue.

CAMERON SEEKS TO HEAD OFF LEVESON SPLIT

David Cameron will on Thursday embark on a last-minute round of political diplomacy to try to secure cross-party support for a new system of press regulation.