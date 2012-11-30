PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 30

Financial Times
Headlines
PM FAILS TO BACK LEVESON ON UK PRESS LAW -
UK BANKS FACE UP TO 50 BLN POUNDS SHORTFALL -
MICROSOFT EYES YEARLY WINDOWS UPDATES -
CCB ISSUES 'DIM-SUM' BONDS IN LONDON -
GOLD FIELDS TO SPIN OFF TWO MATURE MINES -
TCHENGUIZ NEARS MOTORWAY SERVICES SALE -
M STANLEY AIMS TO BOOST INVESTOR RETURNS -
PM REJECTS CLIMATE EXPERT FOR TOP JOB -
VIRGIN WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE FREE WIFI -
Overview
PM FAILS TO BACK LEVESON ON UK PRESS LAW
David Cameron rejected the idea of a law to regulate the
British press on Thursday, risking a split in his coalition
after an inquiry proposed a watchdog with legal backing.
UK BANKS FACE UP TO 50 BLN POUNDS SHORTFALL
UK banks will have to raise up to 50 billion pounds of new
capital after the BoE made it clear it did not trust the way
they value their books.
MICROSOFT EYES YEARLY WINDOWS UPDATES
Microsoft is planning to mirror arch-rival Apple by
releasing a new version of its Windows operating system every
year.
CCB ISSUES 'DIM-SUM' BONDS IN LONDON
China Construction Bank has become the first
Chinese bank to issue a renminbi-denominated bond in London.
GOLD FIELDS TO SPIN OFF TWO MATURE MINES
Gold Fields said on Thursday it planned to spin off
two of its biggest South African assets into a new company as it
restructures its business.
TCHENGUIZ NEARS MOTORWAY SERVICES SALE
Robert Tchenguiz, the property tycoon, is close to selling
300 million pounds worth of service stations as he continues to
dismantle his empire.
M STANLEY AIMS TO BOOST INVESTOR RETURNS
Morgan Stanley's chief executive wants to use the
bank's excess capital to boost returns for the company's "long
suffering" shareholders.
PM REJECTS CLIMATE EXPERT FOR TOP JOB
David Cameron has overruled the head of the civil service
and quashed the appointment of climate change expert David
Kennedy to lead the energy department.
VIRGIN WINS CONTRACT TO PROVIDE FREE WIFI
Virgin Media Business has won the UK's first contract to
provide citywide wireless outside London.