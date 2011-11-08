PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 8

Financial Times
UK MPS DEMAND 'RADICAL OVERHAUL' OF BANK
The Bank of England needs a "radical overhaul" of its
accountability and governance, clipping the wings of its
governor, a UK parliamentary committee demanded in a report
published on Tuesday. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
COUTTS TO BE FINED OVER AIG PRODUCT SALE
The UK's financial watchdog will fine Coutts & Co, the
private banking arm of the Royal Bank of Scotland , about
6 million pounds ($9.6 million) for the way it sold savings
products linked to failed U.S. insurer AIG . here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
MUSIC STAR BOWIE LOOKS TO EMI EXIT
David Bowie is poised to walk away from EMI, the troubled UK
music group in the middle of an auction, after a 15-year
relationship in which the label held the rights to the bulk of
his back catalogue including classic albums Ziggy Stardust and
Space Oddity. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
SEC TO PROPOSE MONEY FUND REFORMS
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will soon
propose sweeping reforms of money market funds that could
include capital standards and an end to practices that encourage
investors to believe they will never lose money.
BEST BUY AND CARPHONE TO SHUT STORES
Best Buy and Carphone Warehouse have pulled
the plug on their lossmaking chain of "big box" electrical
retail stores in the UK, and formed a new emerging markets joint
venture that plans to open mobile phone stores in China next
year.
GROUPON CHINA IN REFUND PLEDGE OVER FAKES
Groupon's Chinese daily deals website has promised
to refund hundreds of customers after Tissot-branded watches
sold in a deal last month turned out to be counterfeit.
ALLIANZ SAYS UK CLAIM SCAMS HAVE DOUBLED
Allianz has detected a doubling in attempted fraud
in the UK since the recession, according to figures from
Europe's biggest insurer by market capitalisation that suggest
corporate as well as personal insurance swindles are on the
rise.
UK BIG BANKS HEAD LIST OF HIGH COURT LITIGANTS
The UK's four largest banks represented almost half of all
litigation involving FTSE 100 companies listed in the High Court
over the past year, according to new research.
GOOGLE NETWORK OPEN TO BUSINESS USERS
Google has opened the doors to the first business
users on its Google+ social network, taking an important step in
its battle with Facebook to bring a stronger social dimension to
its dominant online advertising business.
