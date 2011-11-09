PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 9

Financial Times

ITALY'S BERLUSCONI SIGNALS INTENTION TO RESIGN

Italy's prime minister Silvio Berlusconi signalled on Tuesday night that he would resign after parliament passes a new financial stability law that will implement fresh austerity measures demanded by the European Union. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

GREEK PRECEDENT EXPOSES BANKS, SAYS ACKERMANN

The precedent set by the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt risks leaving banks more exposed to future financial crises of other countries, according to the man who helped to orchestrate the so-called "private sector involvement" in the rescue plan for Athens. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

LLOYDS WOES ADDS TO THE UK'S BANKING GLOOM

Lloyds Banking Group became the latest UK lender to warn it might fall short of its financial targets if the deteriorating economic environment continued to restrict its ability to increase earnings. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

JEWELLER GRAFF PLANS HONG KONG IPO

Graff Diamonds, retailer of some of the world's most expensive jewellery, is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise $1 billion and value the company's equity at about $5 billion, according to people involved in the deal. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

UNIVERSAL RETURNS TO THE EMI TABLE

Universal Music has resumed active negotiations with Citigroup over EMI's recorded music division, according to people familiar with the talks. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

DTZ IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER

DTZ , the embattled property group, has entered talks with a possible buyer, drawing a likely end to a sale process that has wiped out most of its market value. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

LSE TO SELL TECHNOLOGY TO DELHI EXCHANGE

The London Stock Exchange has signed a deal to sell its trading technology to the Delhi Stock Exchange ahead of plans to revive the bourse and compete against India's incumbent exchanges, three people familiar with the matter said. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

ENDEMOL SET TO REJECT PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS

Endemol and its lenders are set to rebuff recent approaches for the indebted television production group behind 'Big Brother' and 'Deal or no Deal', and pursue a debt for equity swap. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv

FEARS GROW OVER GLOBAL EURO EFFECT

The euro zone crisis is in danger of creating a global wave of instability by sucking liquidity out of financial markets worldwide, according to leading policymakers and financiers. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)