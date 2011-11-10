PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Nov 10

Financial Times
MARKET CONFIDENCE IN ITALY COLLAPSES
Italian bond yields on Wednesday saw their biggest one-day
rise since the launch of the euro amid fears that investors had
lost confidence in the world's third-biggest debt market. here#axzz1d4VEdlCv
ROTHSCHILD CALLS FOR CLEAN-UP AT PT BUMI
Nat Rothschild has criticised the management and corporate
governance at the Indonesian coal company BT Bumi ,
which he is trying to transform into a top-tier global miner.
MURDOCH TO CHAIR NEWS CORP'S AUSTRALIA ARM
Rupert Murdoch will take over as chairman of News Corp's
Australian operations after Wednesday's resignation of
John Hartigan, long-time chairman and chief executive of News
Limited, amid political scrutiny of Australia's largest media
conglomerate.
FSA HANDS OUT ITS BIGGEST MARKET ABUSE FINE
A Dubai-based investor has been fined $9.6 million for
manipulating the closing price of India's Reliance Industries
securities to avoid losses on a structured product.
GOLDMAN PLANS FURTHER PARING OF ICBC STAKE
Goldman Sachs is paring its stake in Industrial &
Commercial Bank of China, hoping to raise about $1.5 billion by
selling more than 2 billion shares in the lender, people
familiar with the matter said.
BEIJING PROBES CLAIMS OF TELECOMS MONOPOLIES
The Chinese government is investigating China Telecom
and China Unicom , the country's two main
fixed-line carriers, over claims that they behaved like
monopolies, in a rare high-profile move against state-owned
enterprises.
FINANCIAL PAYMENTS SYSTEM FACES SHAKE-UP
The British government is considering whether to impose new
regulations on the industry-led body responsible for UK payments
in the wake of its controversial attempt to scrap cheques.
CHINA AND INDIA URGE WEST TO MANAGE DEBT
China and India have urged the developed world to act more
responsibly in managing their debt to restore global financial
stability, according to a rare joint statement published by
Beijing's finance ministry.
($1 = 0.628 British Pounds)
