PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 3

Financial Times

OSBORNE REACHES FOR MIDDLE GROUND

British finance minister George Osborne will hand out an 800 million pound council tax subsidy on Monday to struggling families and announce plans to boost housing starts and business innovation, in an attempt to defuse growing criticism of his rigid strategy to cut the fiscal deficit. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

PERELMAN IN FIVE-WAY TUSSLE FOR EMI

Ronald Perelman, the billionaire buy-out investor, is vying with four of the world's largest music companies for control of EMI, after private equity bidders backed off before this week's deadline for second-round bids for the UK music company that fell into the hands of its bank in February. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

GOLDMAN SET TO BE LME SALE WINNER

Goldman Sachs has more than quadrupled its stake in the London Metal Exchange in the past two years, making the U.S. investment bank the biggest potential winner from the proposed sale of the 130-year-old exchange. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

AGBANK SHRUGS OFF EARLY RIGHTS ISSUE FEARS

China's AgBank , the world's biggest bank, has shrugged off market concerns that it will have to resort to an early rights issue in order to top up capital buffers and maintain growth. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

BTG GAINS TOP BANKER AS IT EYES EXPANSION

Roger Jenkins, the high-profile former Barclays executive , has joined BTG Pactual as a managing partner as Brazil's largest independent investment bank and asset manager gears up its ambitious expansion plans. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

GOLDMAN SACHS TO RUN EON GAS SALE

E.ON (EONGn.DE), Germany's largest utility, has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros to help pay down its debts and further shift its focus away from Europe. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

UK INSURERS SEEK 2013 START FOR SOLVENCY II

The British insurance industry is pressing the City regulator to push ahead with some parts of a new European capital regime at the start of 2013 in the UK, as it looks certain that the rest of the continent will now delay introducing the rules until 2014. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

IBERIA BOARD EYES OPTIONS FOR NEW AIRLINE

The board of Iberia, which is owned by International Airlines Group , is set to meet this week to consider establishing a new low-cost airline that should help improve the Spanish flag carrier's profitability, but could also provoke industrial action. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q

($1 = 0.642 British Pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by David Stamp)