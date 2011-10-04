PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 4

Financial Times
AMR HIT BY BANKRUPTCY FEARS
Fears that the holding company for American Airlines
the fourth-biggest U.S. carrier by passenger miles, would file
for bankruptcy sent shares in AMR Corporation tumbling by a
third on Monday. here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
INVESTORS SEEK PROTECTION FROM EXTREMES
Investors are funnelling more assets to hedge funds that
protect them against extreme events amid the European sovereign
debt crisis and global economic recession.
MINERS SET FOR INCREASE IN DEALS
Mining executives are anticipating a pick-up in deal-making
with the sharp 40 percent drop in sector share prices over the
last 10 months flushing out corporate predators.
PWC HITS OUT AT BRUSSELS REFORMS
Europe could be made less competitive if a proposed shake-up
of the accountancy profession is imposed by Brussels, the
chairman of PwC , the world's biggest accountancy firm
by revenue, has warned.
HP WINS CONTROL OF AUTONOMY
Hewlett-Packard on Monday night declared that it had
sealed its 6.7 billion pounds ($10.4 billion) acquisition of
Autonomy , bringing to a close a controversial and
closely watched deal.
EUROZONE PROBLEMS HIT US BANK SHARES
Global equities fell sharply from Hong Kong to New York as
Europe's sovereign debt crisis forced Dexia , the
Franco-Belgian lender, into emergency talks on options including
an effective break-up.
BUSINESS LEADERS CALL FOR BETTER CHANCES FOR EX-PRISONERS
Britain's businesses should offer more jobs to former
prisoners and those still in jail, eight of Britain's most
prominent company leaders have urged.
($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)