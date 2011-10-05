PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Oct 5

Financial Times
EU MINISTERS LOOK AT BANK AID PLANS
European Union finance ministers are examining ways of
co-ordinating recapitalisations of financial institutions after
they agreed that additional measures were urgently needed to
shore up the region's banks.
RAMBOURG PLANS NEW HEDGE FUND IN PARIS
Guillaume Rambourg, the star trader whose run-in with UK
market regulators led to the fall of asset management group
Gartmore as an independent company, is poised to launch his own
hedge fund venture in Paris.
BLACKROCK JOINS CALL FOR ACTION ON ETFS
Blackrock , the world's leading provider of exchange
traded funds, has backed calls for tougher safeguards for the
investment products to deflect the rising tide of regulatory
concerns about the systemic risk posed by the fast-growing
market.
FOUR SEASONS IN DEBT REFINANCING TALKS
Four Seasons Healthcare, which is seeking control of 140
homes formerly managed by Southern Cross to become
Britain's biggest care home operator, is in refinancing talks
over 780 million pounds ($1.2 billion) of debt.
SOLVENCY II FACES YEAR'S DELAY
The UK's financial regulator has acknowledged for the first
time that new European capital rules for insurers are now likely
to come into force in January 2014, a year later than expected.
here#axzz1ZfAR7S9q
ESSAR AIMS TO RAISE MILLIONS FROM IPO IN 2012
Essar , one of India's largest conglomerates, is
planning to raise about $750 million from an initial public
offering of its infrastructure assets on the London Stock
Exchange, as it seeks to attract foreign investors to power its
expansion plans.
REPSOL CALLS FOR INQUIRY INTO SUSPECT TRADING
Repsol , the Spanish oil and gas producer, has asked
Spain's market regulator to investigate suspicious trading
activity in its shares before Mexico's Pemex teamed up with
Sacyr , the rebel investor, against the company's
management.
($1 = 0.647 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)